RTX Reports 2023 Results and Announces 2024 Outlook

RTX delivers 10% sales growth in Q4 and exceeds full year cash flow expectations; expects continued sales and earnings growth in 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) reported fourth quarter 2023 results and announces 2024 outlook.

Fourth quarter 2023

Reported sales of $19.9 billion , up 10 percent versus prior year

, up 10 percent versus prior year Adjusted sales* of $19.8 billion , up 10 percent versus prior year

, up 10 percent versus prior year GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.05 included $0.29 of acquisition accounting adjustments and a $0.05 benefit from restructuring and net significant and/or non-recurring items

included of acquisition accounting adjustments and a benefit from restructuring and net significant and/or non-recurring items Adjusted EPS* of $1.29 , up 2 percent versus prior year

, up 2 percent versus prior year Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $4.7 billion ; Free cash flow* of $3.9 billion

; Free cash flow* of Company backlog of $196 billion ; including $118 billion of commercial and $78 billion of defense

; including of commercial and of defense Repurchased $10.3 billion of RTX shares

Full year 2023

Reported sales of $68.9 billion , up 3 percent versus prior year, reflecting the impact of the previously disclosed Pratt powder metal matter

, up 3 percent versus prior year, reflecting the impact of the previously disclosed Pratt powder metal matter Adjusted sales* of $74.3 billion , up 11 percent versus prior year

, up 11 percent versus prior year GAAP EPS of $2.23 , down 36 percent versus the prior year, reflecting the impact of the previously disclosed Pratt powder metal matter

, down 36 percent versus the prior year, reflecting the impact of the previously disclosed Pratt powder metal matter Adjusted EPS* of $5.06 , up 6 percent versus the prior year

, up 6 percent versus the prior year Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $7.9 billion ; Free cash flow* of $5.5 billion

; Free cash flow* of Achieved approximately $295 million of incremental RTX gross synergies

of incremental RTX gross synergies Repurchased $12.9 billion of RTX shares

Outlook for full year 2024

Sales of $78.0 - $79.0 billion

- Adjusted EPS* of $5.25 - $5.40

- Free cash flow* of approximately $5.7 billion

2025 RTX financial commitments

Updates 2020 to 2025 adjusted annual sales* growth to 5.5 to 6.0 percent 1 , down from 6.0 to 7.0 percent

, down from 6.0 to 7.0 percent Updates 2020 to 2025 adjusted segment margin* expansion to 500 to 550 basis points 1 , down from 550 to 650 basis points

, down from 550 to 650 basis points Reaffirms 2025 free cash flow* commitment of $7.5 billion

Reaffirms 2025 capital return commitment of $36 to $37 billion through 2025

"RTX reported solid full-year results, delivering 11 percent organic sales* growth and $5.5 billion in free cash flow* for the year, exceeding our expectations" said RTX Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes. "Across our portfolio, we supported the continued recovery in commercial aerospace and provided critical platforms and advanced technologies to our customers, achieving $95 billion in new awards and ending the year with a record backlog of $196 billion. I am extremely proud of what RTX has been able to accomplish, and I'm even more excited to see the innovations that RTX will deliver in the future."

"RTX is beginning 2024 with strong momentum and we are projecting another year of strong sales growth and continued segment margin expansion," said RTX President and COO Chris Calio. "The financial and operational outlook of our GTF fleet management plans remain consistent from October and continues to be a top priority as we focus on driving performance across all three businesses to support our customers and deliver shareowner value. With the execution of our $10 billion accelerated share repurchase program, we've delivered over $29 billion to shareowners since the merger, achieving significant progress toward our capital return commitment of between $36 - $37 billion through 2025."

Fourth quarter 2023

RTX reported fourth quarter sales of $19.9 billion, up 10 percent over the prior year, which included a benefit of $0.1 billion related to a customer settlement. On an adjusted basis, sales* were $19.8 billion, up 10 percent over the prior year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.05 was up 9 percent versus the prior year, and included $0.29 of acquisition accounting adjustments, a $0.06 benefit related to a customer settlement and $0.01 of restructuring and other net significant and/or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EPS* of $1.29 was up 2 percent versus the prior year.

The company recorded net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners in the fourth quarter of $1.4 billion which included $394 million of acquisition accounting adjustments, a benefit of $87 million related to a customer settlement and $20 million of restructuring and other net significant and/or non-recurring charges. Adjusted net income* was $1.8 billion, down 6 percent versus prior year as adjusted segment operating profit* growth was more than offset by higher interest expense and tax expense, and lower non-operating pension income. Operating cash flow from continuing operations in the fourth quarter was $4.7 billion. Capital expenditures were $805 million, resulting in free cash flow* of $3.9 billion.

Summary Financial Results – Continuing Operations Attributable to Common Shareowners





4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions, except EPS) 2023

2022 % Change

2023

2022 % Change Reported



















Sales $ 19,927

$ 18,093 10 %

$ 68,920

$ 67,074 3 % Net Income $ 1,426

$ 1,422 — %

$ 3,195

$ 5,216 (39) % EPS $ 1.05

$ 0.96 9 %

$ 2.23

$ 3.51 (36) %





















Adjusted*



















Sales $ 19,824

$ 18,093 10 %

$ 74,305

$ 67,074 11 % Net Income $ 1,753

$ 1,868 (6) %

$ 7,263

$ 7,098 2 % EPS $ 1.29

$ 1.27 2 %

$ 5.06

$ 4.78 6 %





















Operating Cash Flow from

Continuing Operations

$ 4,711

$ 4,628 2 %

$ 7,883

$ 7,168 10 % Free Cash Flow*

$ 3,906

$ 3,773 4 %

$ 5,468

$ 4,880 12 %

Backlog and Bookings

Backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $196 billion, of which $118 billion was from commercial aerospace and $78 billion was from defense.

Notable defense bookings during the quarter included:

$2.8 billion for GEM-T production at Raytheon

for GEM-T production at Raytheon $1.3 billion of classified bookings at Raytheon

of classified bookings at Raytheon $838 million for F135 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney

for F135 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney $443 million for F119 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney

for F119 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney $408 million for HACM development at Raytheon

for HACM development at Raytheon $355 million for F100 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney

for F100 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney $343 million for StormBreaker production at Raytheon

for StormBreaker production at Raytheon $321 million for Silent Knight production at Raytheon

Segment Results

The company's reportable segments are Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon.

Collins Aerospace



4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2023

2022 % Change

2023

2022 % Change Reported





















Sales $ 7,120

$ 6,231 14 %



$ 26,253

$ 23,052 14 %

Operating Profit $ 1,126

$ 843 34 %



$ 3,825

$ 2,816 36 %

ROS 15.8 %

13.5 % 230 bps

14.6 %

12.2 % 240 bps























Adjusted*





















Sales $ 7,008

$ 6,231 12 %



$ 26,198

$ 23,052 14 %

Operating Profit $ 1,035

$ 845 22 %



$ 3,896

$ 3,047 28 %

ROS 14.8 %

13.6 % 120 bps

14.9 %

13.2 % 170 bps

Collins Aerospace had fourth quarter 2023 reported sales of $7,120 million, up 14 percent versus the prior year. Reported sales benefited from a customer settlement. The remaining increase in sales was driven by a 23 percent increase in commercial aftermarket, a 17 percent increase in commercial OE, and a 1 percent increase in military. The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by strong demand across commercial aerospace end markets, which resulted in higher flight hours and higher OE production rates. The increase in military sales was driven primarily by the timing of deliveries. On an adjusted basis, sales* were up 12 percent versus the prior year.

Collins Aerospace recorded operating profit of $1,126 million, up 34 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket volume and favorable mix, partially offset by lower commercial OE as drop through on volume was more than offset by higher production costs. Higher R&D expenses were offset by lower SG&A. Reported operating profit included a $112 million benefit from a customer settlement. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* of $1,035 million was up 22 percent versus the prior year.

Pratt & Whitney



4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2023

2022 % Change

2023

2022 % Change Reported





















Sales $ 6,439

$ 5,652 14 %



$ 18,296

$ 20,530 (11) %

Operating Profit $ 382

$ 306 25 %



$ (1,455)

$ 1,075 (235) %

ROS 5.9 %

5.4 % 50 bps

(8.0) %

5.2 % (1,320) bps























Adjusted*





















Sales $ 6,439

$ 5,652 14 %



$ 23,697

$ 20,530 15 %

Operating Profit $ 405

$ 321 26 %



$ 1,688

$ 1,250 35 %

ROS 6.3 %

5.7 % 60 bps

7.1 %

6.1 % 100 bps

Pratt & Whitney had fourth quarter 2023 reported sales of $6,439 million, up 14 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 20 percent increase in commercial OE, an 18 percent increase in commercial aftermarket, and a 4 percent increase in military sales. The increase in commercial sales was primarily due to higher aftermarket volume, higher OE volume and favorable mix. The increase in military sales was driven by higher sustainment volume partially offset by lower material inputs on production programs.

Pratt & Whitney recorded operating profit of $382 million, up 25 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket volume and favorable commercial OE mix. This was partially offset by higher commercial OE volume, higher production costs, an unfavorable military contract adjustment, and the absence of a benefit from a prior year customer contract adjustment. Higher R&D expenses were offset by lower SG&A. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* of $405 million was up 26 percent versus the prior year.

Raytheon



4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2023

2022 % Change

2023

2022 % Change Reported





















Sales $ 6,886

$ 6,661 3 %



$ 26,350

$ 25,176 5 %

Operating Profit $ 604

$ 528 14 %



$ 2,379

$ 2,448 (3) %

ROS 8.8 %

7.9 % 90 bps

9.0 %

9.7 % (70) bps























Adjusted*





















Sales $ 6,886

$ 6,661 3 %



$ 26,350

$ 25,176 5 %

Operating Profit $ 618

$ 570 8 %



$ 2,434

$ 2,498 (3) %

ROS 9.0 %

8.6 % 40 bps

9.2 %

9.9 % (70) bps

Raytheon had fourth quarter 2023 reported sales of $6,886 million, up 3 percent versus prior year. The increase in sales was primarily driven by higher volume on advanced technology and air power programs.

Raytheon recorded operating profit of $604 million, up 14 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was driven primarily by higher volume and lower operating expenses, partially offset by unfavorable net program efficiencies. The prior year operating profit also included a charge of $42 million related to a divestiture. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* of $618 million was up 8 percent versus the prior year.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Conference Call on the Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RTX's financial results conference call will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. The corresponding presentation slides will be available for downloading prior to the call.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

RTX Corporation ("RTX" or "the Company") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's ongoing business performance. Other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. Below are our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP measure Definition Adjusted net sales Represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding net significant and/or non-recurring items1 (hereinafter referred to as "net significant and/or non-recurring items"). Organic sales Organic sales represents the change in consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted operating

profit (loss) and margin Adjusted operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted operating profit margin represents adjusted operating profit (loss) as a percentage of adjusted net sales. Segment operating

profit (loss) and margin Segment operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure) excluding Acquisition Accounting Adjustments2, the FAS/CAS operating adjustment3, Corporate expenses and other unallocated items, and Eliminations and other. Segment operating profit margin represents segment operating profit (loss) as a percentage of segment sales (net sales, excluding Eliminations and other). Adjusted segment sales Represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure) excluding eliminations and other and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted segment

operating profit (loss)

and margin Adjusted segment operating profit (loss) represents segment operating profit (loss) excluding restructuring costs, and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted segment operating profit margin represents adjusted segment operating profit (loss) as a percentage of adjusted segment sales (adjusted net sales excluding Eliminations and other). Adjusted net income Adjusted net income represents net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted earnings per

share (EPS) Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Free cash flow Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing RTX's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of RTX's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

1 Net significant and/or non-recurring items represent significant nonoperational items and/or significant operational items that may occur at irregular intervals.

2 Acquisition Accounting Adjustments include the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions, the amortization of the property, plant and equipment fair value adjustment acquired through acquisitions, the amortization of customer contractual obligations related to loss making or below market contracts acquired, and goodwill impairment.

3The FAS/CAS operating adjustment represents the difference between the service cost component of our pension and postretirement benefit (PRB) expense under the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) requirements of GAAP and our pension and PRB expense under US Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS) primarily related to our Raytheon segment.

When we provide our expectation for adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures, as described above, generally are not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity, and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward- looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide RTX Corporation ("RTX") management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid and are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," "objectives," "confident," "on track," "designed to" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases (including the accelerated share repurchase program), tax payments and rates, research and development spending, cost savings, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, the Pratt powder metal matter and related matters and activities, including without limitation other engine models that may be impacted, anticipated benefits to RTX of its segment realignment, pending dispositions of Raytheon's Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services business and Collins' actuation and flight control business, the merger (the "merger") between United Technologies Corporation ("UTC") and Raytheon Company ("Raytheon") or the spin-offs by UTC of Otis Worldwide Corporation and Carrier Global Corporation into separate independent companies (the "separation transactions") in 2020, targets and commitments (including for share repurchases or otherwise), and other statements that are not solely historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of changes in economic, capital market and political conditions in the U.S. and globally, such as from the global sanctions and export controls with respect to Russia, and any changes therein, including related to financial market conditions, bank failures and other banking industry disruptions, fluctuations in commodity prices or supply (including energy supply), inflation, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, disruptions in global supply chain and labor markets, and geopolitical risks; (2) risks associated with U.S. government sales, including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration, a continuing resolution, a government shutdown, the debt ceiling or measures taken to avoid default, or otherwise, and uncertain funding of programs; (3) risks relating to our performance on our contracts and programs, including our ability to control costs, and our inability to pass some or all costs on fixed price contracts through to the customer; (4) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, and performance of RTX advanced technologies and new products and services and the realization of the anticipated benefits (including our expected returns under customer contracts), as well as the challenges of operating in RTX's highly-competitive industries; (5) risks relating to RTX's reliance on U.S. and non-U.S. suppliers and commodity markets, including the effect of sanctions, delays and disruptions in the delivery of materials and services to RTX or its suppliers and price increases; (6) risks relating to RTX international operations from, among other things, changes in trade policies and implementation of sanctions, foreign currency fluctuations, economic conditions, political factors, sales methods, and U.S. or local government regulations; (7) the condition of the aerospace industry; (8) the ability of RTX to attract, train and retain qualified personnel and maintain its culture and high ethical standards, and the ability of our personnel to continue to operate our facilities and businesses around the world; (9) the scope, nature, timing and challenges of managing acquisitions, investments, divestitures and other transactions, including the realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation, the assumption of liabilities and other risks and incurrence of related costs and expenses, and risks related to completion of announced divestitures;; (10) compliance with legal, environmental, regulatory and other requirements, including, among other things, export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anticorruption requirements, such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which RTX and its businesses operate; (11) the outcome of pending, threatened and future legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies, including those related to U.S. government audits and disputes; (12) factors that could impact RTX's ability to engage in desirable capital-raising or strategic transactions, including its credit rating, capital structure, levels of indebtedness and related obligations, capital expenditures and research and development spending, and capital deployment strategy including with respect to share repurchases, and the availability of credit, borrowing costs, credit market conditions, and other factors; (13) uncertainties associated with the timing and scope of future repurchases by RTX of its common stock, including the ability to complete the accelerated share repurchase ("ASR"), the purchase price of the shares acquired pursuant to the ASR agreement, and the timing and duration of the ASR program or declarations of cash dividends, which may be discontinued, accelerated, suspended or delayed at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (14) risks relating to realizing expected benefits from, incurring costs for, and successfully managing, the Company's segment realignment effective July 1, 2023, and other RTX strategic initiatives such as cost reduction, restructuring, digital transformation and other operational initiatives; (15) risks of additional tax exposures due to new tax legislation or other developments, in the U.S. and other countries in which RTX and its businesses operate; (16) risks relating to addressing the identified rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain Pratt & Whitney engine parts requiring accelerated removals and inspections of a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM Geared Turbofan (GTF) fleet, including, without limitation, the number and expected timing of shop visits, inspection results and scope of work to be performed, turnaround time, availability of new parts, available capacity at overhaul facilities, outcomes of negotiations with impacted customers, and risks related to other engine models that may be impacted by the powder metal matter, and in each case the timing and costs relating thereto, as well as other issues that could impact RTX product performance, including quality, reliability or durability; (17) risks relating to a RTX product safety failure or other failure affecting RTX's or its customers' or suppliers' products or systems; (18) risks relating to cybersecurity, including cyber-attacks on RTX's information technology infrastructure, products, suppliers, customers and partners, and cybersecurity-related regulations; (19) threats to RTX facilities and personnel, as well as other events outside of RTX's control such as public health crises, damaging weather or other acts of nature; (20) the effect of changes in accounting estimates for our programs on our financial results; (21) the effect of changes in pension and other postretirement plan estimates and assumptions and contributions; (22) risks relating to an impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets; (23) the effects of climate change and changing climate-related regulations, customer and market demands, products and technologies; and (24) the intended qualification of (i) the merger as a tax-free reorganization and (ii) the separation transactions and other internal restructurings as tax-free to UTC and former UTC shareowners, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of RTX, UTC and Raytheon on Forms S-4, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and RTX assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

RTX Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations





Quarter Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Sales $ 19,927

$ 18,093

$ 68,920

$ 67,074 Costs and Expenses:















Cost of sales 15,918

14,526

56,831

53,406

Research and development 757

716

2,805

2,711

Selling, general and administrative 1,445

1,389

5,809

5,573

Total Costs and Expenses 18,120

16,631

65,445

61,690 Other income (expense), net (30)

29

86

120 Operating profit 1,777

1,491

3,561

5,504

Non-service pension income (446)

(467)

(1,780)

(1,889)

Interest expense, net 488

318

1,505

1,276 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,735

1,640

3,836

6,117

Income tax expense 262

172

456

790 Net income from continuing operations 1,473

1,468

3,380

5,327

Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from continuing

operations 47

46

185

111 Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners 1,426

1,422

3,195

5,216 Loss from discontinued operations attributable to common shareowners —

—

—

(19) Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,426

$ 1,422

$ 3,195

$ 5,197

















Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Basic:















Income from continuing operations $ 1.05

$ 0.97

$ 2.24

$ 3.54

Loss from discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.02)

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1.05

$ 0.97

$ 2.24

$ 3.52 Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Diluted:















Income from continuing operations $ 1.05

$ 0.96

$ 2.23

$ 3.51

Loss from discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.01)

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1.05

$ 0.96

$ 2.23

$ 3.50

















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic shares 1,354.9

1,465.5

1,426.0

1,475.5

Diluted shares 1,361.7

1,476.3

1,435.4

1,485.9

RTX Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit (Loss)



Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales





















Collins Aerospace $ 7,120 $ 7,008

$ 6,231 $ 6,231

$ 26,253 $ 26,198

$ 23,052 $ 23,052 Pratt & Whitney 6,439 6,439

5,652 5,652

18,296 23,697

20,530 20,530 Raytheon 6,886 6,886

6,661 6,661

26,350 26,350

25,176 25,176 Total segments 20,445 20,333

18,544 18,544

70,899 76,245

68,758 68,758 Eliminations and other (518) (509)

(451) (451)

(1,979) (1,940)

(1,684) (1,684) Consolidated $ 19,927 $ 19,824

$ 18,093 $ 18,093

$ 68,920 $ 74,305

$ 67,074 $ 67,074























Operating Profit (Loss)





















Collins Aerospace $ 1,126 $ 1,035

$ 843 $ 845

$ 3,825 $ 3,896

$ 2,816 $ 3,047 Pratt & Whitney 382 405

306 321

(1,455) 1,688

1,075 1,250 Raytheon 604 618

528 570

2,379 2,434

2,448 2,498 Total segments 2,112 2,058

1,677 1,736

4,749 8,018

6,339 6,795 Eliminations and other (8) 1

2 2

(42) (81)

(23) (29) Corporate expenses and other

unallocated items (110) (70)

(63) (45)

(275) (169)

(318) (252) FAS/CAS operating adjustment 282 282

354 354

1,127 1,127

1,399 1,399 Acquisition accounting

adjustments (499) —

(479) —

(1,998) —

(1,893) — Consolidated $ 1,777 $ 2,271

$ 1,491 $ 2,047

$ 3,561 $ 8,895

$ 5,504 $ 7,913























Segment Operating Profit (Loss) Margin

















Collins Aerospace 15.8 % 14.8 %

13.5 % 13.6 %

14.6 % 14.9 %

12.2 % 13.2 % Pratt & Whitney 5.9 % 6.3 %

5.4 % 5.7 %

(8.0) % 7.1 %

5.2 % 6.1 % Raytheon 8.8 % 9.0 %

7.9 % 8.6 %

9.0 % 9.2 %

9.7 % 9.9 % Total segment 10.3 % 10.1 %

9.0 % 9.4 %

6.7 % 10.5 %

9.2 % 9.9 %

RTX Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,587

$ 6,220 Accounts receivable, net 10,838

9,108 Contract assets 12,139

11,534 Inventory, net 11,777

10,617 Other assets, current 7,076

4,964 Total current assets 48,417

42,443 Customer financing assets 2,392

2,603 Fixed assets, net 15,748

15,170 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,638

1,829 Goodwill 53,699

53,840 Intangible assets, net 35,399

36,823 Other assets 4,576

6,156 Total assets $ 161,869

$ 158,864







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, and Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 189

$ 625 Accounts payable 10,698

9,896 Accrued employee compensation 2,491

2,401 Other accrued liabilities 14,917

10,999 Contract liabilities 17,183

14,598 Long-term debt currently due 1,283

595 Total current liabilities 46,761

39,114 Long-term debt 42,355

30,694 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,412

1,586 Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations 2,385

4,807 Other long-term liabilities 7,511

8,449 Total liabilities 100,424

84,650 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 35

36 Shareowners' Equity:





Common stock 37,040

37,911 Treasury stock (26,977)

(15,530) Retained earnings 52,154

52,269 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,419)

(2,018) Total shareowners' equity 59,798

72,632 Noncontrolling interest 1,612

1,546 Total equity 61,410

74,178 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 161,869

$ 158,864

RTX Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating Activities:













Net income from continuing operations $ 1,473

$ 1,468

$ 3,380

$ 5,327 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash

flows provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,059

1,048

4,211

4,108 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 326

18

(402)

(1,663) Stock compensation cost 106

102

425

420 Net periodic pension and other postretirement income (391)

(351)

(1,555)

(1,413) Change in:













Accounts receivable (892)

116

(1,805)

437 Contract assets 410

765

(753)

(234) Inventory 326

(141)

(1,104)

(1,575) Other current assets (283)

(443)

(1,161)

(1,027) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 594

777

4,016

2,075 Contract liabilities 1,893

1,130

2,322

846 Other operating activities, net 90

139

309

(133) Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations 4,711

4,628

7,883

7,168 Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (805)

(855)

(2,415)

(2,288) Payments on customer financing assets (34)

(49)

(117)

(150) Receipts from customer financing assets 88

53

212

179 Investments in businesses —

—

—

(66) Dispositions of businesses, net of cash transferred —

—

6

94 Increase in other intangible assets (215)

(169)

(751)

(487) Receipts (payments) from settlements of derivative contracts, net 32

54

14

(205) Other investing activities, net (44)

28

12

94 Net cash flows used in investing activities from continuing operations (978)

(938)

(3,039)

(2,829) Financing Activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt 9,940

1

12,914

1 Repayment of long-term debt (403)

(1)

(578)

(3) Proceeds from bridge loan 10,000

—

10,000

— Repayment of bridge loan (10,000)

—

(10,000)

— Change in commercial paper, net (997)

(1,549)

(524)

518 Change in other short-term borrowings, net 19

(15)

87

(29) Dividends paid on common stock (767)

(791)

(3,239)

(3,128) Repurchase of common stock (10,283)

(408)

(12,870)

(2,803) Other financing activities, net (127)

(86)

(317)

(415) Net cash flows used in financing activities from continuing operations (2,618)

(2,849)

(4,527)

(5,859) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from

continuing operations 14

15

18

(42) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,129

856

335

(1,562) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 5,497

5,435

6,291

7,853 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 6,626

6,291

6,626

6,291 Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets, current and Other assets 39

71

39

71 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,587

$ 6,220

$ 6,587

$ 6,220

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Collins Aerospace













Net sales $ 7,120

$ 6,231

$ 26,253

$ 23,052 Customer litigation matters (5) 112

—

55

— Adjusted net sales $ 7,008

$ 6,231

$ 26,198

$ 23,052 Operating profit $ 1,126

$ 843

$ 3,825

$ 2,816 Restructuring 1

(2)

(71)

(21) Segment and portfolio transformation costs (29)

—

(62)

— Customer litigation matters (5) 119

—

62

— Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (4) —

—

—

(141) Charges associated with disposition of businesses —

—

—

(69) Adjusted operating profit $ 1,035

$ 845

$ 3,896

$ 3,047 Adjusted operating profit margin 14.8 %

13.6 %

14.9 %

13.2 % Pratt & Whitney













Net sales $ 6,439

$ 5,652

$ 18,296

$ 20,530 Powder metal charge (1) —

—

(5,401)

— Adjusted net sales $ 6,439

$ 5,652

$ 23,697

$ 20,530 Operating profit (loss) $ 382

$ 306

$ (1,455)

$ 1,075 Restructuring (23)

(15)

(74)

(20) Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (4) —

—

—

(155) Charges related to a customer insolvency (2) —

—

(181)

— Powder metal charge (1) —

—

(2,888)

— Adjusted operating profit $ 405

$ 321

$ 1,688

$ 1,250 Adjusted operating profit margin 6.3 %

5.7 %

7.1 %

6.1 % Raytheon













Net sales $ 6,886

$ 6,661

$ 26,350

$ 25,176 Operating profit $ 604

$ 528

$ 2,379

$ 2,448 Restructuring (9)

—

(42)

(8) Segment and portfolio realignment costs (5)

—

(13)

— Charge associated with the divestiture of a non-core business —

(42)

—

(42) Adjusted operating profit $ 618

$ 570

$ 2,434

$ 2,498 Adjusted operating profit margin 9.0 %

8.6 %

9.2 %

9.9 % Eliminations and Other













Net sales $ (518)

$ (451)

$ (1,979)

$ (1,684) Prior year impact from R&D capitalization IRS notice(3) (9)

—

(39)

— Adjusted net sales $ (509)

$ (451)

$ (1,940)

$ (1,684) Operating loss $ (8)

$ 2

$ (42)

$ (23) Gain on sale of land —

—

68

— Charges related to a customer insolvency (2) —

—

10

— Prior year impact from R&D capitalization IRS notice(3) (9)

—

(39)

— Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (4) —

—

—

6 Adjusted operating loss $ 1

$ 2

$ (81)

$ (29) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items













Operating loss $ (110)

$ (63)

$ (275)

$ (318) Restructuring (13)

(18)

(59)

(66) Segment and portfolio transformation costs (11)

—

(31)

— Adjustments related to expiration of tax statute of limitations (16)

—

(16)

— Adjusted operating loss $ (70)

$ (45)

$ (169)

$ (252) FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment













Operating profit $ 282

$ 354

$ 1,127

$ 1,399 Acquisition Accounting Adjustments













Operating loss $ (499)

$ (479)

$ (1,998)

$ (1,893) Acquisition accounting adjustments (499)

(479)

(1,998)

(1,893) Adjusted operating profit $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — RTX Consolidated













Net sales $ 19,927

$ 18,093

$ 68,920

$ 67,074 Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Net sales

above(1,3,4) 103

—

(5,385)

— Adjusted net sales $ 19,824

$ 18,093

$ 74,305

$ 67,074 Operating profit (loss) $ 1,777

$ 1,491

$ 3,561

$ 5,504 Restructuring (44)

(35)

(246)

(115) Acquisition accounting adjustments (499)

(479)

(1,998)

(1,893) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit

(loss) above(1, 2, 3, 4,5) 49

(42)

(3,090)

(401) Adjusted operating profit $ 2,271

$ 2,047

$ 8,895

$ 7,913

(1) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $2.9 billion related to the Pratt powder metal matter during the third quarter of 2023. The charge is reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a reduction of sales of $5.4 billion which was partially offset by a net reduction of cost of sales of $2.5 billion primarily representing our partners' 49% share of this charge. The charge includes the Company's current best estimate of expected customer compensation for the estimated duration of the disruption as well as the third quarter Estimate-at-Completion (EAC) adjustment impact of this matter to Pratt & Whitney's long-term maintenance contracts. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the powder metal matter, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than those related to the powder metal matter and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (2) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.2 billion related to a customer insolvency during the second quarter of 2023. The charge primarily relates to Contract assets and Customer financing assets exposures with the customer. Management has determined that the nature and significance of the charge is considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (3) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $9 million and $39 million, respectively and a tax expense increase of $5 million and $13 million, respectively related to the 2022 impact resulting from the September 8, 2023 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Department of Treasury issued Notice 2023-63 ("IRS notice") related to the capitalization of research and experimental expenditures for tax purposes. In December 2023, the IRS issued Notice 2024-12 and Revenue Procedure 2024-9 providing clarifications to Notice 2023-63. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the IRS notice and represent the impact to the prior year, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the tax law change and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (4) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.3 billion related to the impact of the sanctions imposed upon Russia in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, primarily consisting of charges related to increased estimates for credit losses on both our accounts receivables and contract assets, inventory reserves, impairment of customer financing assets for products under lease and contract fulfillment costs, and recognition of supplier obligations. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the sanctions and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (5) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net sales benefit of $112 million and $55 million, respectively and a corresponding net operating profit net benefit of $119 million and $62 million, respectively, related to the settlement of two customer litigation matters at Collins. Management has determined that the nature and significance of these settlements are considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners $ 1,426

$ 1,422

$ 3,195

$ 5,216 Total Restructuring (44)

(35)

(246)

(115) Total Acquisition accounting adjustments (499)

(479)

(1,998)

(1,893) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit (1, 2, 3, 4,5) 49

(42)

(3,090)

(401) Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Non-service Pension Income













Non-service pension restructuring (2)

(7)

(4)

(2) Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest Expense, Net













Customer litigation matters (5) 1

—

1

— Adjustments related to expiration of tax statute of limitations 10

—

10

— Tax effect of restructuring and net significant and/or non-recurring items above 99

117

1,191

518 Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Income Tax Expense (Benefit)













Adjustments related to expiration of tax statute of limitations 61

—

61

— Prior year impact from R&D capitalization IRS notice (3) (5)

—

(13)

— Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Noncontrolling Interest













Noncontrolling interest share of customer litigation matters (5) 3

—

3

— Noncontrolling interest share of customer insolvency charges (2) —

—

17

— Noncontrolling interest share of certain Russia sanction charges (4) —

—

—

11 Less: Impact on net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners (327)

(446)

(4,068)

(1,882) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners $ 1,753

$ 1,868

$ 7,263

$ 7,098















Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.05

$ 0.96

$ 2.23

$ 3.51 Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share (0.24)

(0.31)

(2.83)

(1.27) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.29

$ 1.27

$ 5.06

$ 4.78















Effective Tax Rate 15.1 %

10.5 %

11.9 %

12.9 % Impact on Effective Tax Rate (3.7) %

(2.6) %

(6.6) %

(2.4) % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 18.8 %

13.1 %

18.5 %

15.3 %

(1) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $2.9 billion related to the Pratt powder metal matter during the third quarter of 2023. The charge is reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a reduction of sales of $5.4 billion which was partially offset by a net reduction of cost of sales of $2.5 billion primarily representing our partners' 49% share of this charge. The charge includes the Company's current best estimate of expected customer compensation for the estimated duration of the disruption as well as the third quarter Estimate-at-Completion (EAC) adjustment impact of this matter to Pratt & Whitney's long-term maintenance contracts. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the powder metal matter, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than those related to the powder metal matter and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (2) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.2 billion related to a customer insolvency during the second quarter of 2023. The charge primarily relates to Contract assets and Customer financing assets exposures with the customer. Management has determined that the nature and significance of the charge is considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (3) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $9 million and $39 million, respectively and a tax expense increase of $5 million and $13 million, respectively related to the 2022 impact resulting from the September 8, 2023 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Department of Treasury issued Notice 2023-63 ("IRS notice") related to the capitalization of research and experimental expenditures for tax purposes. In December 2023, the IRS issued Notice 2024-12 and Revenue Procedure 2024-9 providing clarifications to Notice 2023-63. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the IRS notice and represent the impact to the prior year, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the tax law change and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (4) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.3 billion related to the impact of the sanctions imposed upon Russia in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, primarily consisting of charges related to increased estimates for credit losses on both our accounts receivables and contract assets, inventory reserves, impairment of customer financing assets for products under lease and contract fulfillment costs, and recognition of supplier obligations. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the sanctions and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (5) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net sales benefit of $112 million and $55 million, respectively and a corresponding net operating profit net benefit of $119 million and $62 million, respectively, related to the settlement of two customer litigation matters at Collins. Management has determined that the nature and significance of these settlements are considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Segment Operating Profit Margin and Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Sales $ 19,927

$ 18,093

$ 68,920

$ 67,074 Reconciliation to segment net sales:













Eliminations and other 518

451

1,979

1,684 Segment Net Sales $ 20,445

$ 18,544

$ 70,899

$ 68,758 Reconciliation to adjusted segment net sales:













Net significant and/or non-recurring items (1, 3, 5) 112

—

(5,346)

— Adjusted Segment Net Sales $ 20,333

$ 18,544

$ 76,245

$ 68,758















Operating Profit $ 1,777

$ 1,491

$ 3,561

$ 5,504 Operating Profit Margin 8.9 %

8.2 %

5.2 %

8.2 % Reconciliation to segment operating profit:













Eliminations and other 8

(2)

42

23 Corporate expenses and other unallocated items 110

63

275

318 FAS/CAS operating adjustment (282)

(354)

(1,127)

(1,399) Acquisition accounting adjustments 499

479

1,998

1,893 Segment Operating Profit $ 2,112

$ 1,677

$ 4,749

$ 6,339 Segment Operating Profit Margin 10.3 %

9.0 %

6.7 %

9.2 % Reconciliation to adjusted segment operating profit:













Restructuring (31)

(17)

(187)

(49) Net significant and/or non-recurring items (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) 85

(42)

(3,082)

(407) Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $ 2,058

$ 1,736

$ 8,018

$ 6,795 Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin 10.1 %

9.4 %

10.5 %

9.9 %

(1) Net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $2.9 billion related to the Pratt powder metal matter during the third quarter of 2023. The charge is reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a reduction of sales of $5.4 billion which was partially offset by a net reduction of cost of sales of $2.5 billion primarily representing our partners' 49% share of this charge. The charge includes the Company's current best estimate of expected customer compensation for the estimated duration of the disruption as well as the third quarter Estimate-at-Completion (EAC) adjustment impact of this matter to Pratt & Whitney's long-term maintenance contracts. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the powder metal matter, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than those related to the powder metal matter and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (2) Net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.2 billion related to a customer insolvency during the second quarter of 2023. The charge primarily relates to Contract assets and Customer financing assets exposures with the customer. Management has determined that the nature and significance of the charge is considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (3) Net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net pre-tax charge of $9 million and $39 million, respectively and a tax expense increase of $5 million and $13 million, respectively related to the 2022 impact resulting from the September 8, 2023 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Department of Treasury issued Notice 2023-63 ("IRS notice") related to the capitalization of research and experimental expenditures for tax purposes. In December 2023, the IRS issued Notice 2024-12 and Revenue Procedure 2024-9 providing clarifications to Notice 2023-63. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the IRS notice and represent the impact to the prior year, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the tax law change and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (4) Net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.3 billion related to the impact of the sanctions imposed upon Russia in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, primarily consisting of charges related to increased estimates for credit losses on both our accounts receivables and contract assets, inventory reserves, impairment of customer financing assets for products under lease and contract fulfillment costs, and recognition of supplier obligations. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the sanctions and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (5) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 includes a net sales benefit of $112 million and $55 million, respectively and a corresponding net operating profit net benefit of $119 million and $62 million, respectively, related to the settlement of two customer litigation matters at Collins. Management has determined that the nature and significance of these settlements are considered unusual and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

RTX Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2023

2022 Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 4,711

$ 4,628 Capital expenditures (805)

(855) Free cash flow $ 3,906

$ 3,773









Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2023

2022 Net cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 7,883

$ 7,168 Capital expenditures (2,415)

(2,288) Free cash flow $ 5,468

$ 4,880

*Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. When we provide our expectation for adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations and expected cash flow from operations) is not available without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of items for exclusion from the GAAP measure (such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures and other structural changes). We are unable to address the probable significance of this information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future GAAP results. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

1 2020 - 2025 sales growth and segment margin expansion have been adjusted for certain completed and planned announced divestitures.

