RTX Reports Q1 2024 Results

RTX delivers strong 12% sales growth; Q1 book-to-bill of 1.34 with an RTX record backlog of $202B; Reaffirms full year outlook

ARLINGTON, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) reported first quarter 2024 results.

First quarter 2024

Sales of $19.3 billion , up 12 percent versus prior year on a reported and organic* basis

, up 12 percent versus prior year on a reported and organic* basis GAAP EPS of $1.28 , up 32 percent versus prior year, which included $0.29 of acquisition accounting adjustments and a $0.23 benefit from net significant and/or non-recurring items and restructuring

, up 32 percent versus prior year, which included of acquisition accounting adjustments and a benefit from net significant and/or non-recurring items and restructuring Adjusted EPS* of $1.34 , up 10 percent versus prior year

, up 10 percent versus prior year Operating cash flow of $0.3 billion ; Free cash outflow* of $0.1 billion

; Free cash outflow* of Gross proceeds of $1.3 billion from the completion of the divestiture of Raytheon's Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services business

from the completion of the divestiture of Raytheon's Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services business Company backlog of $202 billion ; including $125 billion of commercial and $77 billion of defense

; including of commercial and of defense Realized $105 million of incremental RTX gross cost synergies

Reaffirms outlook for full year 2024

Sales of $78.0 - $79.0 billion

- Adjusted EPS* of $5.25 - $5.40

- Free cash flow* of approximately $5.7 billion

"RTX saw strong momentum in the first quarter, delivering 12 percent organic sales* growth and winning over $25 billion in new orders across our businesses," said RTX President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Calio. "We are making progress on our key priorities to deliver for customers and shareowners, including executing on our GTF fleet management plans, which remain on track."

"We're operating in one of the strongest demand periods in our history with a record $202 billion backlog and a portfolio of products and services which are fully aligned to our customers' top priorities. Our focus on execution and driving performance and margin expansion is supported by our CORE operating system, and we continue to invest in operational modernization and production capacity, digital transformation and technological innovation to sustain our growth well into the future."

First quarter 2024

RTX reported first quarter sales of $19.3 billion, up 12 percent over the prior year. GAAP EPS of $1.28 was up 32 percent versus the prior year, and included $0.29 of acquisition accounting adjustments, a $0.21 benefit related to tax audit settlements, an $0.18 net gain related to the Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services divestiture, a $0.13 charge associated with initiating alternative titanium sources, and $0.03 of restructuring and other net significant and/or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EPS* of $1.34 was up 10 percent versus the prior year.

The company recorded net income attributable to common shareowners in the first quarter of $1.7 billion which included $389 million of acquisition accounting adjustments, a benefit of $285 million related to tax audit settlements, a net gain of $241 million related to the Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services divestiture, a $175 million charge associated with initiating alternative titanium sources, and $44 million of restructuring and other net significant and/or non-recurring charges. Adjusted net income* of $1.8 billion was flat versus prior year as growth in adjusted segment operating profit* was more than offset by higher interest expense and lower pension income. Operating cash flow in the first quarter was $342 million. Capital expenditures were $467 million, resulting in a free cash outflow* of $125 million.

Summary Financial Results – Operations Attributable to Common Shareowners





1st Quarter ($ in millions, except EPS) 2024

2023 % Change Reported









Sales $ 19,305

$ 17,214 12 % Net Income $ 1,709

$ 1,426 20 % EPS $ 1.28

$ 0.97 32 %











Adjusted*









Sales $ 19,305

$ 17,214 12 % Net Income $ 1,791

$ 1,793 — % EPS $ 1.34

$ 1.22 10 %











Operating Cash Flow

$ 342

$ (863) NM Free Cash Flow*

$ (125)

$ (1,383) NM NM = not meaningful











Backlog and Bookings

Backlog at the end of the first quarter was $202 billion, of which $125 billion was from commercial aerospace and $77 billion was from defense.

Notable defense bookings during the quarter included:

$1.6 billion of classified bookings at Raytheon

of classified bookings at Raytheon $1.2 billion for Germany Patriot production at Raytheon

for Germany Patriot production at Raytheon $818 million for NATO GEM-T production at Raytheon

for NATO GEM-T production at Raytheon $623 million for international GEM-T production at Raytheon

for international GEM-T production at Raytheon $282 million for Ukraine NASAMS production at Raytheon

for Ukraine NASAMS production at Raytheon $251 million for international GEM-T production at Raytheon

Segment Results

The company's reportable segments are Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon.

Collins Aerospace



1st Quarter ($ in millions) 2024

2023 % Change Reported









Sales $ 6,673

$ 6,120 9 %

Operating Profit $ 849

$ 897 (5) %

ROS 12.7 %

14.7 % (200) bps











Adjusted*









Sales $ 6,673

$ 6,120 9 %

Operating Profit $ 1,048

$ 903 16 %

ROS 15.7 %

14.8 % 90 bps

Collins Aerospace had first quarter 2024 reported sales of $6,673 million, up 9 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 14 percent increase in both commercial aftermarket and commercial OE, and a 1 percent increase in defense. The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by strong demand across commercial aerospace end markets, which resulted in higher flight hours and higher OE production rates. The increase in defense sales was driven primarily by higher volume.

Collins Aerospace recorded operating profit of $849 million, down 5 percent versus the prior year. Reported operating profit included $175 million of charges related to unfavorable purchase commitments and an impairment charge as a result of initiating alternative titanium sources. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* of $1,048 million was up 16 percent versus the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating profit* was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket volume, partially offset by unfavorable OE mix, higher space program costs and increased R&D expense.

Pratt & Whitney



1st Quarter ($ in millions) 2024

2023 % Change Reported









Sales $ 6,456

$ 5,230 23 %

Operating Profit $ 412

$ 415 (1) %

ROS 6.4 %

7.9 % (150) bps











Adjusted*









Sales $ 6,456

$ 5,230 23 %

Operating Profit $ 430

$ 434 (1) %

ROS 6.7 %

8.3 % (160) bps

Pratt & Whitney had first quarter 2024 reported sales of $6,456 million, up 23 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 64 percent increase in commercial OE, a 21 percent increase in military, and a 9 percent increase in commercial aftermarket. The increase in commercial sales was primarily due to higher GTF OE volume and favorable mix, and higher aftermarket volume. The increase in military sales was driven by higher sustainment volume across multiple platforms and higher development volume driven primarily by the F135 Engine Core Upgrade program.

Pratt & Whitney recorded operating profit of $412 million, down 1 percent versus the prior year. The benefit of favorable commercial OE mix and drop through on higher commercial aftermarket volume was partially offset by headwinds from increased commercial OE deliveries, unfavorable commercial aftermarket mix, and the absence of a favorable $60 million prior year contract matter. Higher military volume and favorable mix was more than offset by higher R&D and SG&A expenses. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* of $430 million was down 1 percent versus the prior year.

Raytheon



1st Quarter ($ in millions) 2024

2023 % Change Reported









Sales $ 6,659

$ 6,292 6 %

Operating Profit $ 996

$ 571 74 %

ROS 15.0 %

9.1 % 590 bps











Adjusted*









Sales $ 6,659

$ 6,292 6 %

Operating Profit $ 630

$ 584 8 %

ROS 9.5 %

9.3 % 20 bps

Raytheon had first quarter 2024 reported sales of $6,659 million, up 6 percent versus prior year. The increase in sales was primarily driven by higher volume on land and air defense systems, including Global Patriot, counter-UAS systems and NASAMS, and advanced technology programs.

Raytheon recorded operating profit of $996 million, up 74 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was driven primarily by higher volume and improved net productivity, partially offset by unfavorable mix. Reported operating profit included a $375 million net gain on the sale of the Cybersecurity, Intelligence, and Services business. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* of $630 million was up 8 percent versus the prior year.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Conference Call on the First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

RTX's financial results conference call will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. The corresponding presentation slides will be available for downloading prior to the call.

*Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. When we provide our expectation for adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS and expected cash flow from operations) is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity, and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

RTX Corporation ("RTX" or "the Company") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's ongoing business performance. Other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. Below are our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP measure Definition Adjusted net sales Represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding net significant and/or non-recurring items1 (hereinafter referred to as "net significant and/or non-recurring items"). Organic sales Organic sales represents the change in consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin Adjusted operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted operating profit margin represents adjusted operating profit (loss) as a percentage of adjusted net sales. Segment operating profit (loss) and margin Segment operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure) excluding Acquisition Accounting Adjustments2, the FAS/CAS operating adjustment3, Corporate expenses and other unallocated items, and Eliminations and other. Segment operating profit margin represents segment operating profit (loss) as a percentage of segment sales (net sales, excluding Eliminations and other). Adjusted segment sales Represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure) excluding eliminations and other and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin Adjusted segment operating profit (loss) represents segment operating profit (loss) excluding restructuring costs, and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted segment operating profit margin represents adjusted segment operating profit (loss) as a percentage of adjusted segment sales (adjusted net sales excluding Eliminations and other). Adjusted net income Adjusted net income represents net income (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Free cash flow Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing RTX's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of RTX's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

1 Net significant and/or non-recurring items represent significant nonoperational items and/or significant operational items that may occur at irregular intervals.

2 Acquisition Accounting Adjustments include the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions, the amortization of the property, plant and equipment fair value adjustment acquired through acquisitions, the amortization of customer contractual obligations related to loss making or below market contracts acquired, and goodwill impairment, if applicable.

3 The FAS/CAS operating adjustment represents the difference between the service cost component of our pension and postretirement benefit (PRB) expense under the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) requirements of GAAP and our pension and PRB expense under U.S. government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS) primarily related to our Raytheon segment.

When we provide our expectation for adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures, as described above, generally are not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity, and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward- looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide RTX Corporation ("RTX") management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid and are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," "objectives," "confident," "on track," "designed to" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax payments and rates, research and development spending, cost savings, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, the Pratt powder metal matter and related matters and activities, including without limitation other engine models that may be impacted, anticipated benefits to RTX of its segment realignment, pending disposition Collins' actuation and flight control business, the merger (the "merger") between United Technologies Corporation ("UTC") and Raytheon Company ("Raytheon") or the spin-offs by UTC of Otis Worldwide Corporation and Carrier Global Corporation into separate independent companies (the "separation transactions") in 2020, targets and commitments (including for share repurchases or otherwise), and other statements that are not solely historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of changes in economic, capital market and political conditions in the U.S. and globally, such as from the global sanctions and export controls with respect to Russia, and any changes therein, including related to financial market conditions, banking industry disruptions, fluctuations in commodity prices or supply (including energy supply), inflation, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, disruptions in global supply chain and labor markets, and geopolitical risks; (2) risks associated with U.S. government sales, including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration, a continuing resolution, a government shutdown, the debt ceiling or measures taken to avoid default, or otherwise, and uncertain funding of programs; (3) risks relating to our performance on our contracts and programs, including our ability to control costs, and our inability to pass some or all costs on fixed price contracts through to the customer; (4) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, and performance of RTX advanced technologies and new products and services and the realization of the anticipated benefits (including our expected returns under customer contracts), as well as the challenges of operating in RTX's highly-competitive industries; (5) risks relating to RTX's reliance on U.S. and non-U.S. suppliers and commodity markets, including the effect of sanctions, delays and disruptions in the delivery of materials and services to RTX or its suppliers and price increases; (6) risks relating to RTX international operations from, among other things, changes in trade policies and implementation of sanctions, foreign currency fluctuations, economic conditions, political factors, sales methods, and U.S. or local government regulations; (7) the condition of the aerospace industry; (8) the ability of RTX to attract, train and retain qualified personnel and maintain its culture and high ethical standards, and the ability of our personnel to continue to operate our facilities and businesses around the world; (9) the scope, nature, timing and challenges of managing acquisitions, investments, divestitures and other transactions, including the realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation, the assumption of liabilities and other risks and incurrence of related costs and expenses, and risks related to completion of announced divestitures; (10) compliance with legal, environmental, regulatory and other requirements, including, among other things, export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anticorruption requirements, such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which RTX and its businesses operate; (11) the outcome of pending, threatened and future legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies, including those related to U.S. government audits and disputes; (12) factors that could impact RTX's ability to engage in desirable capital-raising or strategic transactions, including its credit rating, capital structure, levels of indebtedness and related obligations, capital expenditures and research and development spending, and capital deployment strategy including with respect to share repurchases, and the availability of credit, borrowing costs, credit market conditions, and other factors; (13) uncertainties associated with the timing and scope of future repurchases by RTX of its common stock, including the ability to complete the accelerated share repurchase ("ASR"), the purchase price of the shares acquired pursuant to the ASR agreement, and the timing and duration of the ASR program or declarations of cash dividends, which may be discontinued, accelerated, suspended or delayed at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (14) risks relating to realizing expected benefits from, incurring costs for, and successfully managing, the Company's segment realignment effective July 1, 2023, and other RTX strategic initiatives such as cost reduction, restructuring, digital transformation and other operational initiatives; (15) risks of additional tax exposures due to new tax legislation or other developments, in the U.S. and other countries in which RTX and its businesses operate; (16) risks relating to addressing the identified rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain Pratt & Whitney engine parts requiring accelerated removals and inspections of a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM Geared Turbofan (GTF) fleet, including, without limitation, the number and expected timing of shop visits, inspection results and scope of work to be performed, turnaround time, availability of new parts, available capacity at overhaul facilities, outcomes of negotiations with impacted customers, and risks related to other engine models that may be impacted by the powder metal matter, and in each case the timing and costs relating thereto, as well as other issues that could impact RTX product performance, including quality, reliability or durability; (17) changes in production volumes of one or more of our significant customers as a result of business or other challenges, and the resulting effect on its or their demand for our products and services; (18) risks relating to a RTX product safety failure or other failure affecting RTX's or its customers' or suppliers' products or systems; (19) risks relating to cybersecurity, including cyber-attacks on RTX's information technology infrastructure, products, suppliers, customers and partners, and cybersecurity-related regulations; (20) threats to RTX facilities and personnel, as well as other events outside of RTX's control such as public health crises, damaging weather or other acts of nature; (21) the effect of changes in accounting estimates for our programs on our financial results; (22) the effect of changes in pension and other postretirement plan estimates and assumptions and contributions; (23) risks relating to an impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets; (24) the effects of climate change and changing climate-related regulations, customer and market demands, products and technologies; and (25) the intended qualification of (i) the merger as a tax-free reorganization and (ii) the separation transactions and other internal restructurings as tax-free to UTC and former UTC shareowners, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of RTX, UTC and Raytheon on Forms S-4, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and RTX assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

RTX Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations





Quarter Ended March 31,



(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2024

2023 Net Sales $ 19,305

$ 17,214 Costs and expenses:







Cost of sales 15,744

13,645

Research and development 669

607

Selling, general, and administrative 1,394

1,363

Total costs and expenses 17,807

15,615 Other income, net 372

88 Operating profit 1,870

1,687

Non-service pension income (386)

(444)

Interest expense, net 405

315 Income before income taxes 1,851

1,816

Income tax expense 108

335 Net income 1,743

1,481

Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings 34

55 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,709

$ 1,426









Earnings Per Share attributable to common shareowners:







Basic $ 1.29

$ 0.98

Diluted $ 1.28

$ 0.97









Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:







Basic shares 1,329.4

1,462.2

Diluted shares 1,337.3

1,474.2

RTX Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit (Loss)



Quarter Ended

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales









Collins Aerospace $ 6,673 $ 6,673

$ 6,120 $ 6,120 Pratt & Whitney 6,456 6,456

5,230 5,230 Raytheon 6,659 6,659

6,292 6,292 Total segments 19,788 19,788

17,642 17,642 Eliminations and other (483) (483)

(428) (428) Consolidated $ 19,305 $ 19,305

$ 17,214 $ 17,214











Operating Profit (Loss)









Collins Aerospace $ 849 $ 1,048

$ 897 $ 903 Pratt & Whitney 412 430

415 434 Raytheon 996 630

571 584 Total segments 2,257 2,108

1,883 1,921 Eliminations and other (5) (5)

51 (17) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items (96) (25)

(43) (40) FAS/CAS operating adjustment 214 214

289 289 Acquisition accounting adjustments (500) —

(493) — Consolidated $ 1,870 $ 2,292

$ 1,687 $ 2,153











Segment Operating Profit Margin









Collins Aerospace 12.7 % 15.7 %

14.7 % 14.8 % Pratt & Whitney 6.4 % 6.7 %

7.9 % 8.3 % Raytheon 15.0 % 9.5 %

9.1 % 9.3 % Total segment 11.4 % 10.7 %

10.7 % 10.9 %

RTX Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,607

$ 6,587 Accounts receivable, net 10,280

10,838 Contract assets 13,104

12,139 Inventory, net 12,386

11,777 Other assets, current 6,646

7,076 Total current assets 48,023

48,417 Customer financing assets 2,359

2,392 Fixed assets, net 15,638

15,748 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,639

1,638 Goodwill 53,644

53,699 Intangible assets, net 34,960

35,399 Other assets 3,924

4,576 Total assets $ 160,187

$ 161,869







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, and Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 166

$ 189 Accounts payable 10,522

10,698 Accrued employee compensation 1,862

2,491 Other accrued liabilities 15,006

14,917 Contract liabilities 17,119

17,183 Long-term debt currently due 344

1,283 Total current liabilities 45,019

46,761 Long-term debt 42,334

42,355 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,410

1,412 Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations 2,320

2,385 Other long-term liabilities 6,967

7,511 Total liabilities 98,050

100,424 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 37

35 Shareowners' Equity:





Common stock 37,097

37,040 Treasury stock (27,029)

(26,977) Retained earnings 53,052

52,154 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,635)

(2,419) Total shareowners' equity 60,485

59,798 Noncontrolling interest 1,615

1,612 Total equity 62,100

61,410 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 160,187

$ 161,869

RTX Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended March 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2024

2023 Operating Activities:





Net income $ 1,743

$ 1,481 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,059

1,034 Deferred income tax benefit (114)

(329) Stock compensation cost 112

100 Net periodic pension and other postretirement income (338)

(388) Gain on sale of Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services business, net of transaction costs (415)

— Change in:





Accounts receivable 431

(962) Contract assets (978)

(1,198) Inventory (646)

(720) Other current assets (225)

(526) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (218)

490 Contract liabilities (54)

223 Other operating activities, net (15)

(68) Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 342

(863) Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (467)

(520) Dispositions of businesses, net of cash transferred 1,283

— Increase in other intangible assets (163)

(154) Payments from settlements of derivative contracts, net (1)

(13) Other investing activities, net 41

108 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 693

(579) Financing Activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt —

2,971 Repayment of long-term debt (950)

— Change in commercial paper, net —

(427) Change in other short-term borrowings, net (22)

22 Dividends paid on common stock (769)

(790) Repurchase of common stock (56)

(562) Other financing activities, net (210)

(118) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (2,007)

1,096 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8)

1 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (980)

(345) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,626

6,291 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 5,646

5,946 Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets, current and Other assets 39

53 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,607

$ 5,893

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended March 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2024

2023 Collins Aerospace





Net sales $ 6,673

$ 6,120 Operating profit $ 849

$ 897 Restructuring (6)

(3) Segment and portfolio transformation costs (18)

(3) Charge associated with initiating alternative titanium sources (1) (175)

— Adjusted operating profit $ 1,048

$ 903 Adjusted operating profit margin 15.7 %

14.8 % Pratt & Whitney





Net sales $ 6,456

$ 5,230 Operating profit $ 412

$ 415 Restructuring (18)

(19) Adjusted operating profit $ 430

$ 434 Adjusted operating profit margin 6.7 %

8.3 % Raytheon





Net sales $ 6,659

$ 6,292 Operating profit $ 996

$ 571 Restructuring (9)

(7) Gain on sale of business, net of transaction and other related costs (2) 375

— Segment and portfolio transformation costs —

(6) Adjusted operating profit $ 630

$ 584 Adjusted operating profit margin 9.5 %

9.3 % Eliminations and Other





Net sales $ (483)

$ (428) Operating loss $ (5)

$ 51 Gain on sale of land —

68 Adjusted operating loss $ (5)

$ (17) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items





Operating loss $ (96)

$ (43) Restructuring (1)

(1) Tax audit settlements (3) (68)

— Segment and portfolio transformation costs (2)

(2) Adjusted operating loss $ (25)

$ (40) FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment





Operating profit $ 214

$ 289 Acquisition Accounting Adjustments





Operating loss $ (500)

$ (493) Acquisition accounting adjustments (500)

(493) Adjusted operating profit $ —

$ — RTX Consolidated





Net sales $ 19,305

$ 17,214 Operating profit $ 1,870

$ 1,687 Restructuring (34)

(30) Acquisition accounting adjustments (500)

(493) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit above(1)(2)(3) 112

57 Adjusted operating profit $ 2,292

$ 2,153

(1) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.2 billion related to the recognition of unfavorable purchase commitments and an impairment of contract fulfillment costs associated with initiating alternative titanium sources at Collins. These charges were recorded as a result of the Canadian government's imposition of new sanctions in February 2024, which included U.S.- and German-based Russian-owned entities from which we source titanium for use in our Canadian operations. Management has determined that these impacts are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs incurred for reasons other than those related to the sanctions and has determined that the nature of the charge is considered significant and unusual, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (2) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 includes a pre-tax gain, net of transaction and other related costs, of $0.4 billion associated with the completed sale of the Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services (CIS) business at Raytheon. Management has determined that the nature of the net gain on the divestiture is considered significant and non-operational and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (3) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 includes a tax benefit of $0.3 billion recognized as a result of the closure of the examination phase of multiple federal tax audits during the quarter. In addition, there was a pre-tax charge of $68 million for the write-off of certain tax related indemnity receivables and a pre-tax gain on the reversal of $78 million of interest accruals, both directly associated with these tax audit settlements. Management has determined that the nature of these impacts related to the tax audit settlements is considered significant and non-operational and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended March 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2024

2023 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,709

$ 1,426 Total Restructuring (34)

(30) Total Acquisition accounting adjustments (500)

(493) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit (1)(2)(3) 112

57 Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Non-service Pension Income





Non-service pension restructuring (2)

(2) Pension curtailment related to sale of business(2) 9

— Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest Expense, Net





Tax audit settlements(3) 78

— Tax effect of restructuring and net significant and/or non-recurring items above (41)

101 Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Income Tax Expense





Tax audit settlements(3) 296

— Less: Impact on net income attributable to common shareowners (82)

(367) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,791

$ 1,793







Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.28

$ 0.97 Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share (0.06)

(0.25) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.34

$ 1.22







Effective Tax Rate 5.8 %

18.4 % Impact on Effective Tax Rate (10.8) %

(0.7) % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 16.6 %

19.1 %

(1) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.2 billion related to the recognition of unfavorable purchase commitments and an impairment of contract fulfillment costs associated with initiating alternative titanium sources at Collins. These charges were recorded as a result of the Canadian government's imposition of new sanctions in February 2024, which included U.S.- and German-based Russian-owned entities from which we source titanium for use in our Canadian operations. Management has determined that these impacts are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs incurred for reasons other than those related to the sanctions and has determined that the nature of the charge is considered significant and unusual, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (2) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 includes a pre-tax gain, net of transaction and other related costs, of $0.4 billion associated with the completed sale of the CIS business at Raytheon. Management has determined that the nature of the net gain on the divestiture is considered significant and non-operational and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (3) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 includes a tax benefit of $0.3 billion recognized as a result of the closure of the examination phase of multiple federal tax audits during the quarter. In addition, there was a pre-tax charge of $68 million for the write-off of certain tax related indemnity receivables and a pre-tax gain on the reversal of $78 million of interest accruals, both directly associated with these tax audit settlements. Management has determined that the nature of these impacts related to the tax audit settlements is considered significant and non-operational and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Segment Operating Profit Margin and Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended March 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2024

2023 Net Sales $ 19,305

$ 17,214 Reconciliation to segment net sales:





Eliminations and other 483

428 Segment Net Sales $ 19,788

$ 17,642







Operating Profit $ 1,870

$ 1,687 Operating Profit Margin 9.7 %

9.8 % Reconciliation to segment operating profit:





Eliminations and other 5

(51) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items 96

43 FAS/CAS operating adjustment (214)

(289) Acquisition accounting adjustments 500

493 Segment Operating Profit $ 2,257

$ 1,883 Segment Operating Profit Margin 11.4 %

10.7 % Reconciliation to adjusted segment operating profit:





Restructuring (33)

(29) Net significant and/or non-recurring items (1)(2)(3) 182

(9) Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $ 2,108

$ 1,921 Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin 10.7 %

10.9 %

(1) Net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.2 billion related to the recognition of unfavorable purchase commitments and an impairment of contract fulfillment costs associated with initiating alternative titanium sources at Collins. These charges were recorded as a result of the Canadian government's imposition of new sanctions in February 2024, which included U.S.- and German-based Russian-owned entities from which we source titanium for use in our Canadian operations. Management has determined that these impacts are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs incurred for reasons other than those related to the sanctions and has determined that the nature of the charge is considered significant and unusual, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (2) Net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 includes a pre-tax gain, net of transaction and other related costs, of $0.4 billion associated with the completed sale of the CIS business at Raytheon. Management has determined that the nature of the net gain on the divestiture is considered significant and non-operational and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (3) Net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 includes a tax benefit of $0.3 billion recognized as a result of the closure of the examination phase of multiple federal tax audits during the quarter. In addition, there was a pre-tax charge of $68 million for the write-off of certain tax related indemnity receivables and a pre-tax gain on the reversal of $78 million of interest accruals, both directly associated with these tax audit settlements. Management has determined that the nature of these impacts related to the tax audit settlements is considered significant and non-operational and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

RTX Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended March 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2024

2023 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 342

$ (863) Capital expenditures (467)

(520) Free cash flow $ (125)

$ (1,383)

