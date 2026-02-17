RTX's Collins Aerospace named a Crystal Cabin Award finalist

The SkyNook suite transforms unused space into a flexible, semi-private retreat at the aft of a widebody aircraft

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been named a finalist for a 2026 Crystal Cabin Award for its SkyNook suite. The Crystal Cabin Award is an international honor recognizing innovation, excellence and creativity in aircraft cabin interior design that elevates the air travel experience.

A finalist in the Passenger Comfort category, the SkyNook suite is a semi-private retreat located at the aft of a widebody aircraft. The suite transforms often underutilized space into an elevated area capable of accommodating families, travelers with service animals or pets, individuals with sensory sensitivities or someone flying with a fragile, bulky item that cannot be checked.

Widebody fuselages taper inward toward the back of the aircraft, often reducing the standard triple economy row of seats into a double, leaving unutilized space between the sidewall and the seat. Collins' SkyNook solution utilizes a custom convertible console to transform this space, safely securing a car seat, bassinet, pet carrier or service animal for the duration of flight.

The suite includes a deployable privacy divider, dampening cabin noise and providing a visual barrier from the aisle, lavatory queues and galley traffic. Users are afforded extra seclusion to feed and soothe young children, minimize disruptions to fellow passengers, or simply relax in a more peaceful retreat.

Crystal Cabin Award winners will be announced at a ceremony on April 14, 2026, as part of the Aircraft Interiors Expo.

