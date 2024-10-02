RTX to develop ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors for DARPA

New class of materials offer improved conductivity and thermal management properties

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a three-year, two-phase contract from DARPA to develop foundational ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors, or UWBGS, based on diamond and aluminum nitride technology that revolutionize semiconductor electronics with increased power delivery and thermal management in sensors and other electronic applications.

During phase one of the contract, the Raytheon Advanced Technology team will develop diamond and aluminum nitride semiconductor films and their integration onto electronic devices. Phase two will focus on optimizing and maturing the diamond and aluminum nitride technology onto larger diameter wafers for sensor applications.

"This is a significant step forward that will once again revolutionize semiconductor technology," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "Raytheon has extensive proven experience developing similar materials such as Gallium Arsenide and Gallium Nitride for Department of Defense systems. By combining that pioneering history and our expertise in advanced microelectronics, we'll work to mature these materials towards future applications."

The unique material properties of UWBGS offer several advantages over traditional semiconductor technologies, enabling highly compact, ultra-high power radio frequency switches, limiters, and power amplifiers. Their high thermal conductivity also allows the ability to operate at higher temperatures and in more extreme environments.

The team's goal is to spearhead the development of these materials towards devices that are well suited for both existing and future radar and communication systems with extended capability and range, including cooperative sensing, electronic warfare, directed energy, and circuitry in high-speed weapon systems such as hypersonics.

Work on this contract is being conducted at the company's foundry in Andover, Massachusetts.

