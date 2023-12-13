RTX to track UK space assets with Low Earth Orbit observation system

News provided by

RTX

13 Dec, 2023, 04:00 ET

Further international deployment of LOCI will provide a wider, more comprehensive picture of LEO

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon NORSS -- RTX's (NYSE: RTX) UK-based space domain awareness specialist – has been awarded a contract to provide the UK Space Agency with Space Surveillance and Tracking Services Data (SST) in low-Earth orbit (LEO) for Resident Space Objects (RSO).

Continue Reading
Increased international deployment of Raytheon NORSS’ LOCI will provide the UK Space Agency with a wider, more comprehensive picture of objects in LEO.
Increased international deployment of Raytheon NORSS’ LOCI will provide the UK Space Agency with a wider, more comprehensive picture of objects in LEO.

Under this contract, Raytheon NORSS will use its ground-based Low-Earth Orbit Camera Installation sensors, known as LOCI, to routinely collect observation data on objects in LEO, including space debris, defence assets and commercial satellites. This data will help expand and improve the UK's sovereign space domain awareness capabilities and enhance the UK Space Agency's ability to keep assets in orbit safe from possible dangers, such as collision or fragmentation events.

Raytheon NORSS has recently increased the international deployment of LOCI in order to provide a wider, more comprehensive picture of objects in LEO. The LOCI sensor network will be operated out of multiple locations in the UK, U.S. and Australia.

"As the number of objects in LEO continues to increase, it's vital that our customers know what is happening with and around not only their assets, but also in the space environment," said Sean Goldsbrough, head of Raytheon NORSS. "Our recent international expansion of LOCI will provide the UK Space Agency and MOD with the high-quality, timely and assured SST data they need."

This announcement comes following news that Raytheon NORSS has been selected, alongside intandem, to produce a 10-year strategy for the UK Space Agency's National Space Operations Centre (NSpOC). A key objective of the centre, which is set to open in April 2024, is to enable the UK to deliver on its space domain awareness responsibilities.

About Raytheon UK
With facilities in Broughton, Waddington, Glenrothes, Harlow, Gloucester and Manchester, Raytheon UK is invested in the British workforce and the development of UK technology. Across the country the company employs 1,700 people. As a prime contractor and major supplier to the U.K. Ministry of Defence, Raytheon UK continues to invest in research and development, supporting innovation and technological advances across the country. Raytheon UK is part of RTX's Raytheon business.  

About RTX 
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defence company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defence systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. 

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX to create network of "energy webs" for DARPA

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has received a $10 million contract from DARPA to design and develop a wireless airborne relay system to...
RTX interceptor successfully defeats ballistic missile target

RTX interceptor successfully defeats ballistic missile target

An Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle, developed by Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, successfully destroyed an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.