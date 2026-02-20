RTX's Collins Aerospace autonomy solution, Sidekick, flies GA-ASI's YFQ-42A CCA platform

Semi-autonomous flight enabled by advanced software

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, showcased its Sidekick mission autonomy software in a successful test flight of a YFQ-42A, an uncrewed jet developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. for the U.S. Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. The flight test paired uncrewed aircraft with crewed fighter jets to enhance sensor range, increase weapon effectiveness, and improve overall mission success.

During the flight test, autonomy mode was engaged to enable a four-hour autonomous flight managed by a human operator on the ground. The successful test showcased seamless integration between Collins' autonomy software and the YFQ-42A's mission systems, ensuring precise piloting commands. This marks a significant step forward in support of the U.S. Air Force's efforts to advance its CCA program.

"The rapid integration of Sidekick onto this platform to perform various combat-relevant tasks highlight the strength and adaptability of Collins' open systems approach," said Ryan Bunge, vice president and general manager for Strategic Defense Solutions, Collins Aerospace. "The autonomy capabilities showcased in this flight highlight nearly a decade of dedicated investment and close collaboration with our customers to advance collaborative mission autonomy."

Collins' collaborative mission autonomy solution, called Sidekick, enables open systems collaboration between human teams and autonomous platforms. Designed for combat-related air operations, the software is intuitive, adjusting to the pilot's working style and mission specifics.

The business was selected by the U.S. Air Force to support development and testing for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft, Increment 1 program.

