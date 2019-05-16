RTX Wheels Selects Ripley PR as Public Relations Agency of Record

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX Wheels, a division of THIBERT and Canada's leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive wheels, has selected automotive and B2B agency Ripley PR to promote awareness among distributors, retailers and consumers as it expands into the U.S. market.

"Ripley PR is an ideal fit as we introduce and grow the RTX Wheels brand in the U.S.," said Patrick O'Hara, RTX Wheels' vice president of business development, public relations and marketing for North America. "We have an ambitious growth plan, and we know Ripley PR's experienced agency team can help us achieve it, because they understand our business and we've seen their demonstrated record of success within the automotive industry."

Ripley PR specializes in automotive and B2B public relations. The global public relations agency offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

"RTX is poised to be a major player in the U.S. auto market in the next few years," said Ripley PR CEO Heather Ripley. "The company has become the number one distributor in Canada because they provide wheels for every automotive category and their affordable products match the performance and look of high-end brands. That kind of value and reliability is something U.S. customers are really going to respond to."

The family-owned RTX Wheels was established in 2003 and initially sold only three different models of wheels. The company now offers more than 120 different affordable wheel options for every car and truck category through a network of more than 8,000 retailers. The growing RTX line of products currently includes heavy-duty wheels, OEM, classic styles, modern designs and a growing selection of rims.

For more information about RTX Wheels, visit www.rtxwheels.com or contact your local retailer.

About RTX Wheels

Founded in 2003, RTX Wheels, a division of THIBERT, is the leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive wheels in Canada and now offers its full line of more than 150 different models in the United States. Offering a wide selection, RTX Wheels covers all car and truck categories and delivers premium performance and reliability at affordable prices with a great warranty.

THIBERT has been Canada's leader in vehicle accessories distribution since 1976, with an extensive inventory of car and truck accessories, electronics, tools, alloy and steel wheels, recreational vehicle parts and accessories as well as hitches and trailer parts.

For more information, visit www.rthibert.com or www.rtxwheels.com .

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide.

