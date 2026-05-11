RTX's Collins Aerospace accelerates production with $26.5 million investment in Largo, Florida

Facility expansion to create over 100 new high-tech jobs

LARGO, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, is investing $26.5 million to expand its Largo, Florida facility to accelerate the production of its commercial aviation radars and multi-domain security solutions for defense customers. This investment will create over 100 new highly skilled jobs across engineering and factory operations disciplines.

"As global airspace becomes more congested and contested, customers need secure, interoperable systems for seamless coordination. This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver critical capabilities that keep airline passengers safe and military operators mission-ready, faster," said Nate Boelkins, president of Avionics at Collins Aerospace. "RTX has made significant investments in its people and operations across Florida, and we value our partnership with the State as we continue to grow."

RTX has had a presence in Florida for more than four decades, employing more than 7,000 people across eight major locations throughout the state. Collins Aerospace's Largo facility plays a critical role in the company's production of radars, satellite and secure communications components, and testing for commercial and military customers.

"As a long-standing presence in Florida's aerospace and aviation sector, Collins Aerospace's expansion in Largo not only bolsters the growing Tampa Bay-area military and defense cluster, but it also strengthens Florida's position as a leader in aviation manufacturing and national security," said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. "Florida continues to attract leading aerospace manufacturers that are advancing cutting-edge aviation and defense technologies while creating high-skill jobs for Floridians."

Work on the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Radar System Replacement Program will be performed in this facility, including the production of the Condor Mk3, a cooperative surveillance radar capable of communicating directly with aircraft transponders, and the ASR-XM, a non-cooperative radar that detects aircraft using reflected signals.

The new radar production area is expected to become fully operational by late 2026.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX