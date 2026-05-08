RTX's Pratt & Whitney completes fully digital assembly readiness review for NGAP engine

Platform-agnostic XA103 engine being built for test

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has completed a fully digital technical assessment of its XA103 engine for the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. The assembly readiness review marks Pratt & Whitney's progress in transitioning from designing in a digital environment to procuring and producing physical hardware.

"This milestone demonstrates Pratt & Whitney's investment in digital infrastructure, showcasing seamlessly integrated digital capabilities and reinforcing our strong collaboration with the U.S. Air Force," said Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney's Military Engines business. "As we move forward with assembling our engine for testing, our NGAP team is simultaneously developing novel digital validation tools. The performance we expect this engine to deliver exceeds anything available today, reinforcing the critical importance of continuous improvement and stable investment in maintaining propulsion as a strategic competitive advantage."

The XA103 engine's adaptive design will provide advanced survivability, fuel efficiency, and robust power and thermal management for next-generation platforms. This will enable the U.S. Air Force to meet evolving operational needs and maintain global air dominance.

Pratt & Whitney's NGAP team is working with its supply base to procure the components needed to assemble the XA103 for test, which is expected in the late 2020s.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX