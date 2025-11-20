RTX's Collins Aerospace and the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force establish new military avionics service center

Center will strengthen operational readiness for Europe's F-35 and CH-47F fleets

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force (RNLASF) have signed a contract to build a new military avionics service center in the Netherlands to support European F-35 and CH-47F fleets.

Under the multi-decade government-owned, contractor-operated partnership, Collins will bring repair expertise and depot technology for the F-35 and the CH-47F. They will also manage the repair supply chain as part of its global military services network.

"Bringing our avionics repair capabilities to the RNLASF Air Support Command (ASC) military base will create substantial operational, logistical and sustainment improvement for our European customers," said Brian Barta, vice president and general manager for avionics aftermarket services and support in Avionics at Collins Aerospace. "This new center will complement Pratt & Whitney's already established F135 engine depot at the ASC, further expanding RTX's presence in the Netherlands.''

The new center will also complement Collins' F-35 pilot readiness center in Soesterberg, the Netherlands, establishing a full regional lifecycle sustainment solution for customers in Europe. Additionally, the repair capability will support Collins' performance‑based contract with RNLASF to ensure the readiness of the Dutch CH‑47F fleet.

''In an increasingly contested logistics environment, 'Fight tonight, Fight tomorrow, Fight together,' means positioning the RNLASF for the highest possible mission readiness," said Lieutenant General André 'Jabba' Steur of the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force. "As we transition to modernized and increasingly complex weapon systems, we will require preparing for the necessary support, infrastructure and maintenance at our military depot facilities. Collaborating with trusted OEMs like Collins Aerospace has proven to be very valuable to our overall mission readiness."

''Together with Collins Aerospace we will be increasing skills and advancing technical knowhow, in the Netherlands," said Secretary of Defense Gijs Tuinman. "This partnership is an example of a strategic collaboration that supports our defense and technological base as we continue to contribute to NATO and its partners."

Initial depot capability for Collins Aerospace's avionics military service center is expected in 2026.

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry.

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company.

