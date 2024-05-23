RTX's Collins Aerospace awarded Survivable Airborne Operations Center subcontract

SNC-led team to deliver NC3 capabilities to U.S. Air Force

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business was awarded a multi-billion-dollar subcontract as part of a team led by SNC to design, develop and deliver systems and products for a new aircraft under the U.S. Air Force's Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) program.

The SAOC program delivers next-generation of the E-4B National Airborne Operations Center, providing top military leaders with a survivable aircraft to ensure performance of the National Military Command System.

Collins Aerospace is on contract to deliver multiple products from across the business.

"We're bringing together systems from across RTX to help the team deliver an advanced, survivable airborne operations center to the U.S. Air Force," said Conn Doherty, vice president and general manager, Strategic Solutions for Collins Aerospace. "Our collaboration with SNC leverages the best of our collective engineering and manufacturing expertise. This mission is especially urgent and our decades of experience designing for contested environments is critical to its success."

This team of agile and proven leaders will bring together innovation, speed with discipline, advanced engineering and on-cost and accelerated deliveries to recapitalize the costly and aging E-4B fleet with next-generation capabilities.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

