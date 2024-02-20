RTX's Collins Aerospace Inaugurates India Digital Technology Center

News provided by

RTX

20 Feb, 2024, 20:45 ET

Focusing on cutting-edge technologies, new center will play a pivotal role in the company's global innovation ecosystem and strategy

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SINGAPORE AIRSHOW) -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE:RTX) business, announced the inauguration of the India Digital Technology Center (IDTC), designed to spearhead advancements in digital technology and innovation.

Collins Aerospace Chief Information Officer (CIO) Mona Bates cuts the ribbon during the inauguration of the India Digital Technology Center in Bengaluru.
The India Digital Technology Center, located in Bengaluru, is strategically positioned to play a pivotal role in Collins Aerospace's global innovation ecosystem, bringing value through digital initiatives across the globe. The center will specialize in enterprise resource planning, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data engineering and analytics and digital enablement of the product lifecycle. These capabilities set the center apart as a dynamic hub for digital transformation within the company.

"The India Digital Technology Center is accelerating our digital initiatives, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers globally and drive technological advancements crucial to our industry," said Mona Bates, Chief Information Officer for Collins Aerospace. "It fosters an environment that encourages collaboration, creativity, and excellence for top-tier talent." 

Collins Aerospace is committed to investing in technological innovations that enhance operational efficiency and contribute to the broader aerospace community's progress in India. The India Digital Technology Center reflects this commitment by serving as a hub for ideation, innovation, and the development of transformative compliant digital solutions. The center will be co-located with Pratt & Whitney's India Digital Capability Center, enabling greater cross-enterprise collaboration.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more. 

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

