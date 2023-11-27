RTX's Collins Aerospace introduces Arcus™ training image generator

News provided by

RTX

27 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Company adds hybrid image generation system to training and simulation portfolio

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business announced today it is releasing Arcus™, a new image generator that combines Collins' advanced rendering and processing tools with gaming technology to deliver immersive, modular aircrew training.

Continue Reading
Advanced image generation from Collins and Unreal Engine shows an immersive scene.
Advanced image generation from Collins and Unreal Engine shows an immersive scene.

Designed with a flexible, open systems architecture, Arcus™ image generator offers realistic, complex synthetic training environments for multiple platforms including fast jet, air transport, mission, rotary wing and commercial aircraft. Collins' new image generator is developed in partnership with gaming engine developer Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology.

"Effective simulation training requires high-fidelity visual realism, and customers also need these technologies to seamlessly adapt to their varied training needs and devices," said Sharon Tabori, senior director and general manager of Simulation and Training Solutions for Collins Aerospace. "Our new hybrid image generator brings improved graphic capabilities to offer flight simulation experiences that are as efficient as they are realistic."

Through its common PC hardware and software applications, Arcus™ supports a variety of simulated flight devices including full-flight simulators, flight training devices and headset virtual reality VR and mixed reality MR systems, reducing cost and increasing opportunities for focused training using the same technology across the simulation spectrum. The image generator's combination of advanced visuals and Epic Games' adaptable gaming technology allows customers to easily adapt their training environments and implement new features as their missions and simulation training needs evolve. 

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected] 

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX Announces New Lead Independent Director

RTX (NYSE: RTX) today announced the appointment of Fredric G. Reynolds as lead independent director. Mr. Reynolds replaces Dinesh C. Paliwal who will ...
RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada and Gulfstream successfully complete first 100% SAF transatlantic flight with G600 business jet powered by PW800 engines

RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada and Gulfstream successfully complete first 100% SAF transatlantic flight with G600 business jet powered by PW800 engines

Pratt & Whitney Canada and Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced the successful completion of the first transatlantic flight using sustainable...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.