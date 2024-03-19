RTX's Collins Aerospace introduces Venue™ smart monitor

New cabin management and in-flight entertainment solution enhances cabin experience, provides incremental growth paths

DALLAS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, unveiled its Venue™ smart monitor at the Aircraft Electronics Association Convention & Trade Show's new product introduction showcase in Dallas, Texas.

Collins Aerospace’s Venue™ smart monitor enhances the business jet cabin experience, providing operators incremental growth paths and integration options for cabin management and in-flight entertainment solutions.

The new smart monitor can function as a standalone in-flight entertainment (IFE) solution or fully within the Venue cabin management system (CMS). Embedded smart technology and a robust processing platform simplifies future software updates and enables seamless integration of Collins' suite of IFE products, including Airshow® moving maps and Stage™ on demand entertainment.

The smart monitor enables installation flexibility, giving customers options to upgrade their CMS and IFE solutions in a cost-effective, phased approach.

"The Venue smart monitor provides operators and their passengers with a single access point to completely control cabin functionality, individual comfort and entertainment options," said Marc Ayala, senior director of sales, Business & Regional Aviation for Collins Aerospace. "The smart monitor enables simple software updates, third party add-ons and the flexibility for owners to incrementally grow their IFE and CMS capabilities at a pace that fits their individual needs."

Five different monitor sizes and 4K ultra high-definition options provide pristine resolution and viewing enjoyment to fit a variety of cabin configurations and aircraft of all sizes. The intuitive graphical user interface offers a consistent user experience across touchscreen monitors, mobile applications and cabin touch panels.

The all-inclusive smart monitor also reduces redundancies, replacing legacy Airshow moving maps bulkhead displays and consolidating hardware on board the aircraft. This technology and hardware integration optimizes power usage and reduces overall carry weight, which in turn decreases fuel burn and associated carbon emissions.

