RTX's Collins Aerospace upgrades FlightAware AeroAPI® with expanded access to historical flight data

More expansive and accessible data set provides customers with deeper insights to improve operations

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has expanded the functionality of its FlightAware AeroAPI® solution, providing easily accessible, comprehensive flight history for any airport, operator or city pair of interest.

FlightAware's AeroAPI solution is an advanced application programming interface (API) granting operators, flight departments, technology providers and more, access to deep data sets that can help influence business-critical operations. Available data dates back to January 2011, providing insights to help shape high priority operations, such as flight planning, resource management, maintenance schedules and competitive analyses.

"In corporate and business aviation, there are few things more critical to our customers' success than timely, accurate and actionable data," said Nicole White, vice president and general manager of Connected Aviation at Collins Aerospace. "The expansive historical information now available through the FlightAware AeroAPI solution provides users the resources and tools needed to improve performance, efficiency and preparedness throughout their operations."

FlightAware AeroAPI data is intuitively categorized, simplifying the query process and providing advanced filtering options to ensure precision information is generated. Customers can access large swaths of data to better understand historic trends or refine their search to more detailed queries, generating granular information focused on specific locations, operators, time and more.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX