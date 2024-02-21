RTX's Collins Aerospace upgrades FlightHub™ offering with route efficiency solution

Flight Profile Optimization technology equips pilots with easy access to flight path data

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SINGAPORE AIRSHOW) -- Collins Aerospace, (NYSE: RTX) an RTX business, now includes the Flight Profile Optimization (FPO) solution within its FlightHub offering. The solution improves access and availability of data by rapidly reviewing the changing environment and suggesting opportunities for more efficient route planning.

FPO delivers real-time route recommendations to pilots throughout the flight, offering optimized alternative routes toward their destination, which could improve fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions.

RTX Collins Aerospace upgrades FlightHub™ offering with route efficiency solution.

"Navigating dynamic weather conditions requires the ability to access data quickly," said Jon Merritt, associate director, Flight Deck Solutions at Collins Aerospace. "Using our flight optimization solution, pilots will have access to real-time data that in the past would have been out of reach, allowing them to make informed decisions. Our digital advancements bring the right data to pilots' fingertips."

FlightHub launched last year and can be integrated into current airline systems and third-party applications or used as a stand-alone system.

These advanced digital aviation solutions improve the speed and efficiency of information available to airlines by centralizing data sources into one application. With these latest updates, FlightHub continues to add capabilities to support the global aviation industry's sustainability targets.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX