RTX's Mobile Ground Control Approach System Delivered to U.S. Air Force

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has delivered vehicle-mounted air traffic control systems to the U.S. Air Force to provide air traffic management in the most contested environments.

The units – called Air Traffic Navigation, Integration, and Coordination Systems (ATNAVICS) – are full air traffic control systems that are easily transported to support more austere environments. The systems incorporate new Primary Surveillance Radars, with significant range capabilities.

The ATNAVICS radar vehicle contains all the electronics and antennas for three radars.
"These self-contained air traffic control systems can be set up quickly with a small crew," said Philippe Limondin, vice president and general manager, Resilient Navigation Solutions, Collins Aerospace. "The system is designed to be a full-service air traffic system for those in the field to have surveillance, precision landing and identification-friend-or-foe capabilities at their fingertips."

Collins' ATNAVICS radars provide air traffic services in inclement weather and adverse environments. The product features the latest transmitter technology, which enables increased efficiency.  

ATNAVICS supports the U.S. Air Force's Agile Combat Employment doctrine, providing expeditionary air traffic management, embedded mission command, and availability in highly contested environments.

ATNAVICS is currently in operations worldwide with the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, and now available for expanded global operations under direct commercial sales.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

