RTX's Pratt & Whitney business completes key design review on Next-Generation Adaptive Propulsion offering

News provided by

RTX

12 Feb, 2024, 09:45 ET

Milestone moves program closer to detailed design review

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has completed a critical assessment of its Next-Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) offering with the U.S. Air Force, moving the program closer to completing its detailed design review. The team is now working towards ground testing of its NGAP prototype, referred to as XA103, which is expected to occur in the late 2020s.

Continue Reading
This is a rendering of a future crewed next-generation air dominance aircraft by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.
This is a rendering of a future crewed next-generation air dominance aircraft by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.

"We are embracing digital transformation with NGAP and changing the customer experience through the entire development process in order to rapidly and efficiently deliver these advanced adaptive engines," said Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney's Military Engines business. "This technology is critical to maintaining air superiority, which is why Pratt & Whitney has made significant investments in research and development and advanced manufacturing. Continued government funding for sixth-generation propulsion development must remain a high priority to support critical platform milestones and warfighter readiness."

The engine will enhance performance that is key to enabling future air dominance capabilities, which are needed to ensure the U.S. Air Force achieves air superiority and deters pacing challenges.

NGAP technologies will provide advanced survivability, fuel efficiency, and robust power and thermal management. These are necessary to enable the required range, weapon and sensor capability, and persistence future air dominance platforms will require to meet evolving operational needs.

About Pratt & Whitney 
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX's Mobile Ground Control Approach System Delivered to U.S. Air Force

RTX's Mobile Ground Control Approach System Delivered to U.S. Air Force

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has delivered vehicle-mounted air traffic control systems to the U.S. Air Force to provide air...

RTX President and COO to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

RTX (NYSE: RTX) President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Calio will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, Feb. 22 at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.