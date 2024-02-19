RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada adds helicopter engine overhaul capability at Singapore facility

New MRO line will serve over 300 PT6C-67C-powered AW139 helicopters globally

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SINGAPORE AIRSHOW) -- Pratt & Whitney Canada announced today it will expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities by creating a new overhaul line in Singapore for its PT6C-67C engines, which power the Leonardo AW139 medium-twin helicopter. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

Pratt & Whitney Canada adds a new MRO line for the PT6C-67C helicopter engine at its Singapore facility. From left to right: Hany Sarhan, Vice-President Sales & Marketing, Regional & APU; Irene Makris, Vice-President Customer Service; May Teo, Associate Director General Manager SEA Engine Center; Tham Eng Kit, Director, Customer Programs & Operations Asia Pacific; Maria Della Posta, President Pratt & Whitney Canada; Nivine Kallab, Executive Director Customer Programs; and Martin Letarte, Director Global Sales.

The Singapore facility was chosen as the location for the new overhaul line in response to a growing demand for advanced maintenance solutions for the P6TC-67C engine and the evolving needs of customers around the world. A new modular test cell will also be established at the facility as part of the new capability setup. The new overhaul line and test cell are expected to be fully operational by 2025.

"Our Singapore facility provides a variety of comprehensive service solutions and MRO capabilities for customers in the Asia-Pacific," said Irene Makris, vice president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "There are over 600 PT6C-67C engines in service in the region, and we expect that number will continue to grow. We continue to build our presence globally to ensure we provide rapid, top-quality services to operators by optimizing operations, creating capacity, and increasing customer proximity."

Pratt & Whitney Canada's Singapore facility currently provides overhaul-level services for the PW100 family of regional turboprop engines, repair capabilities for a variety of the company's other turboprop, turbofan, and turboshaft engines, and for its APS3200 auxiliary power unit for the Airbus A320. Additionally, it serves as a regional customer service center and provides front-line support, commercial services, and mobile repair team capabilities for customers. The introduction of the new line will complement the existing overhaul capability of the Saint Hubert Engine Center in Canada, providing an additional option for PT6C-67C customers globally.

Since its founding in 1983, the Singapore facility has grown into a central hub for all Pratt & Whitney Canada engine operators in the region which includes Australia and New Zealand. There are currently over 10,000 Pratt & Whitney Canada engines in service across the Asia-Pacific region, powering approximately 6,500 aircraft flown by 1,400 customers.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX