RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada delivers first PW127XT-S development engines for Deutsche Aircraft's D328eco® regional turboprop test aircraft

Companies build on 40 years of collaboration and investment to advance the future of regional aviation

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada and Deutsche Aircraft have announced the delivery of the first PW127XT-S development engines to Deutsche Aircraft's headquarters in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany. These engines are designed for the D328eco regional turboprop and will power the first test aircraft, the TAC1, marking a significant milestone on the path to entry into service in 2027. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

The combination of advanced engine and aircraft design will enable the D328eco to deliver up to 14% lower fuel consumption per seat compared to the original Dornier 328 platform, along with offering 25% more passenger capacity and state of the art avionics. The PW127XT-S is the latest variant of Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW100 engine family, which has defined the benchmark for regional turboprop propulsion for more than four decades and accumulated over 208 million flying hours, of which more than 400,000 hours have already been contributed by PW127XT series engines.

"The PW127XT-S builds on our decades of experience in turboprop propulsion and incorporates the latest innovations to enable industry-leading fuel efficiency and time on wing," said Scott McElvaine, vice president, Sales and Marketing, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Our ongoing collaboration with Deutsche Aircraft to combine our dependable propulsion technology with the innovative design of the D328eco will deliver a highly compelling aircraft for future operators."

"With the improved performance of Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW127XT-S engines, the D328eco will deliver a modern, versatile, and fuel-efficient solution for regional air transport," said Nico Neumann, Chief Executive Officer, Deutsche Aircraft. "Collaborating with Pratt & Whitney Canada allows us to deliver the best propulsion technology for our aircraft, providing greater capacity, lowering operating costs, and driving long-term value for our customers."

The companies continue to collaborate on testing synthetic aviation fuels (SAF) and are working to ensure that the PW127XT-S and D328eco will be compatible with future specifications for 100% SAF, including drop-in options.

About Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft is a German aircraft manufacturer built on the heritage of aviation pioneers that continues to propel the aviation industry forward with innovative solutions. Supported by a highly skilled and passionate team of international engineers and aviation experts, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the most advanced regional aircraft on the market: the D328eco. As type certificate holder and service partner for existing D328 (both prop and jet) operators worldwide, the company is uniquely positioned to complement the existing fleet with this next-generation aircraft.

Deutsche Aircraft employs the latest technologies and best practices to ensure the highest levels of reliability, efficiency and sustainability for the D328eco. As a strategic partner for the sustainable development of regional air transport, Deutsche Aircraft is working with key players in industry to accelerate the transition toward climate-neutral flights. www.deutscheaircraft.com

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

