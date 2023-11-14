RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34 engine selected by Valdor Aircraft to power Canadian BX Turbo Beaver

RTX

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

The PT6 engine family showcases its unique contribution to aviation sustainability by upgrading existing aircraft

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced today that Valdor Aircraft, has selected the PT6A-34 engine for its conversion program of the single-engine BX Turbo Beaver, under a new supplemental type certificate from Transport Canada.

The BX Turbo Beaver with a PT6A-34 engine in flight
The Beaver aircraft is a mainstay of the Canadian aviation industry, having first flown in 1947, and is still used today on essential missions to remote areas. Valdor Aircraft specializes in the maintenance, modification, and repair of several types of aircraft, with work conducted at its Val-d'Or facility in Quebec's Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

"Collaboration is key when propelling an industry forward and joining forces with Valdor Aircraft continues the legacy of the BX Turbo Beaver by upgrading it with the PT6A-34 engine," said Anthony Rossi, vice president of Global Sales and Marketing at Pratt & Whitney Canada. "We are bringing new life to the aircraft and creating value for operators for many years to come."

"Working closely with Pratt & Whitney Canada to develop a sustainable solution for the future of these aircraft is extremely rewarding for our team," said Gaétan Gilbert, president and CEO, Valdor Aircraft. "The supplemental type certificate recently received from Transport Canada allows us to replace the original Beaver piston engine with the high-performance PT6A-34 turboprop engine and install new BX wings built entirely at our Val-d'Or plant."

Today's PT6 engine is up to four times more powerful, has a 50 percent improved power-to-weight ratio and up to 20 percent better specific fuel consumption compared to the original engine. The recently launched PT6 E-Series™ is the first engine in general aviation to feature a dual-channel integrated engine and propeller control. Each new model of the PT6 engine is developed and designed with a specific mission, platform, and customer in mind, while pursuing a reduced environmental footprint.

In its 60 years of service, the PT6 engine, has flown over 500 million hours. With more than 64,000 PT6 engines produced since its introduction in 1963, it powers over 155 different aviation applications. With great versatility, the PT6 engine family powers a broad variety of aircraft missions such as humanitarian, firefighting, agricultural aerial application, search and rescue, emergency medical services, and can access remote regions around the world, with positive social impact.

Read more about Pratt & Whitney's history of innovation here, as it marks a milestone year achieving over 1 billion flying hours.

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1, the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

