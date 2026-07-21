RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada signs PW127M maintenance agreement with Emerald Airlines

Comprehensive engine support will strengthen Emerald Airlines' regional operations through 2030

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough International Airshow -- Pratt & Whitney Canada has signed a nearly five-year contract with Emerald Airlines to provide comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for PW127M engines powering ATR 72-600 regional turboprops. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

"We worked with Emerald Airlines to develop a customized and inclusive solution that will optimize their future engine maintenance costs, deliver dependable performance and dispatch availability," said Anthony Rossi, vice president, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "This agreement reflects our broader commitment to invest in and expand our MRO capabilities as we continue to grow alongside our customers."

Maintenance work to support Emerald Airlines will primarily be carried out at Pratt & Whitney Canada's Singapore facility, a global hub specializing in MRO front-line service for turboprop engines, with additional support from the business's Montreal site.

"We're pleased to extend our partnership with Pratt & Whitney Canada through 2030, giving us long-term certainty across our fleet," said Richard Spencer, Chief Operating Officer, Emerald Airlines. "This comprehensive MRO program delivers real peace of mind, with predictable costs and the ability to plan our operations with confidence. It also reflects a structure that aligns with the needs of our aircraft lessors, ensuring the right balance of performance, reliability and asset value over time."

The PW100 engine family delivers significant efficiency benefits on routes of 350 miles or less, cutting fuel use by25% to 40% and reducing CO2 emissions by the same amount compared to similar-sized regional jets. The engines are also compatible with biofuels and certified to operate with up to a 50% blend of synthetic aviation fuel.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Emerald Airlines

Established in 2021, Emerald Airlines serves as the exclusive operator of the Aer Lingus Regional route network, providing connectivity to/from Ireland, UK, and France. Recognised as Aviation Company of the Year, the airline offers a comprehensive range of services, including franchise operations, ACMI wet lease, and private charter flights.

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SOURCE RTX