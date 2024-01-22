RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada unveils high voltage bidirectional mobile charging unit for hybrid-electric flight demonstrator

News provided by

RTX

22 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Charger sets a new standard for supporting high voltage systems 

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada today announced the development of an advanced mobile charging unit (MCU) capable of charging high-power batteries at up to 1500 volts, making it compatible with Megawatt Charging System standards the industry is advancing for high voltage power applications. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

The MCU was developed in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and the Innovative Vehicle Institute (IVI) as part of the RTX hybrid-electric flight demonstrator project.

Continue Reading
RTX's hybrid-electric flight demonstrator developed by Pratt & Whitney Canada
RTX's hybrid-electric flight demonstrator developed by Pratt & Whitney Canada

"This is the latest example of our hybrid-electric flight demonstrator project, driving collaboration and innovation within Canada's aerospace ecosystem to enable a more sustainable future for aviation," said Alexandre Gagnon, vice president of corporate affairs, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "High voltage, bidirectional charging systems will be critical for a growing number of electric and hybrid-electric systems including aircraft, as well as other transport applications."

The MCU is assembled from commercially available components and can deliver up to 280 kW and 1500 volts. In collaboration with IVI, Pratt & Whitney Canada developed a distributed control and protection strategy. The NRC focused on the hardware design, assembly, testing and delivery of two charger units, which will be used on the hybrid-electric flight demonstrator project. The charger's bidirectional capability enables it to both charge and discharge batteries, which creates opportunities to recycle unused energy back into the electrical grid.

Pratt & Whitney Canada continues to progress in testing the propulsion system for the RTX hybrid-electric demonstrator, which targets a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions compared to today's most advanced regional turboprops. In 2024, the propulsion system will be linked to batteries developed by H55 S.A., which will be charged using the new charger.

Hybrid-electric propulsion is a critical component of RTX's strategy for enabling more sustainable aviation and supporting the industry's goal of reaching net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX Raytheon's GhostEye® MR proves operational readiness during U.S. Air Force exercise

RTX Raytheon's GhostEye® MR proves operational readiness during U.S. Air Force exercise

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, in partnership with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory's Strategic Development Planning and...

RTX completes technical review for prototype of U.S. Navy's HALO missile

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has successfully completed a technical review and a seamless prototype fit-check in phase one of the U.S....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.