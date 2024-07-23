RTX's Pratt & Whitney delivers F100 engine in support of Poland's F-16 Fighting Falcon fleet

F100s rolling off production line bolster ally's military readiness

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough Air Show -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has announced the delivery of an F100 engine to Poland. This delivery supports Poland's ongoing efforts to strengthen the readiness of its F-16 fleet, which is powered exclusively by Pratt & Whitney engines.

"This is the first of several engines we'll deliver to our Polish ally this year to ensure they have the propulsion power they need to address current and future threats," said Josh Goodman, senior director of the F100 Program at Pratt & Whitney. "The Pratt & Whitney F100 is the mainstay powerplant for 23 global air forces, and we are seeing increased demand for our latest generation F100 engine."

Currently produced in Middletown, Connecticut, the original F100 engines powering the Polish F-16 fleet were manufactured at Pratt & Whitney's Rzeszów facility. Today, nearly 20 years later, that facility produces F100 static structures and critical rotating parts in support of new F100 engines and worldwide sustainment.

The F100 boasts operationally proven technologies, such as advanced materials and thermal coatings, improved turbine cooling capabilities and prognostic health management. Across global F-16 and F-15 fleets, the F100 has flown more than 30 million engine flight hours, which is nearly three times as many hours as other fourth-generation fighter engines.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com .

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX