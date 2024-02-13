RTX's Pratt & Whitney expands operations with opening of new India Digital Capability Center

News provided by

RTX

13 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

Bengaluru facility will be co-located with other centers of excellence to amplify collaboration

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced the establishment of its new India Digital Capability Center (IDCC) in Bengaluru, India. The new center will accelerate innovation and drive digital and business transformation for Pratt & Whitney worldwide.

Continue Reading
Rahul Dharni, Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Pratt & Whitney, along with Pratt & Whitney's Senior Digital Transformation and India Leaders at the inauguration of the Pratt & Whitney India Digital Capability Center in Bengaluru, India
Rahul Dharni, Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Pratt & Whitney, along with Pratt & Whitney's Senior Digital Transformation and India Leaders at the inauguration of the Pratt & Whitney India Digital Capability Center in Bengaluru, India

The facility will be co-located with Pratt & Whitney's engineering and supply chain operations centers of excellence. The location will also facilitate close collaboration with other RTX businesses and functions in India including Collins Aerospace and RTX Enterprise Services, respectively.

"The expansion of Pratt & Whitney's digital technology presence in Bengaluru will allow us to leverage India's aviation and technology talent and accelerate our digital transformation," said Rahul Dharni, vice president and global chief information officer, Pratt & Whitney. 

Pratt & Whitney has begun recruiting its first tranche of employees for the IDCC and is expected to grow to over 300 employees by 2027. The center will focus on delivering multiple digital technology capabilities across various priority areas of Pratt & Whitney's digital transformation. With $40 million already invested in engineering and supply chain operations centers in the past two years, Pratt & Whitney continues to grow its presence in India with this additional multi-million-dollar investment in the IDCC.

Pratt & Whitney's other investments in-country include a state-of-the-art India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and its research and development collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science also in Bengaluru. Pratt & Whitney sourced over $500 million in engineering services in India over the past two decades, to include nearly $55 million in the past 10 years from leading aerospace suppliers in India. 

With an Indian workforce of more than 5,000 employees, RTX has one of the largest footprints amongst aerospace and defense firms in India.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX's Pratt & Whitney business completes key design review on Next-Generation Adaptive Propulsion offering

RTX's Pratt & Whitney business completes key design review on Next-Generation Adaptive Propulsion offering

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has completed a critical assessment of its Next-Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) offering with the ...
RTX's Mobile Ground Control Approach System Delivered to U.S. Air Force

RTX's Mobile Ground Control Approach System Delivered to U.S. Air Force

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has delivered vehicle-mounted air traffic control systems to the U.S. Air Force to provide air...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.