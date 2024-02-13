RTX's Pratt & Whitney expands operations with opening of new India Digital Capability Center

Bengaluru facility will be co-located with other centers of excellence to amplify collaboration

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced the establishment of its new India Digital Capability Center (IDCC) in Bengaluru, India. The new center will accelerate innovation and drive digital and business transformation for Pratt & Whitney worldwide.

Rahul Dharni, Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Pratt & Whitney, along with Pratt & Whitney's Senior Digital Transformation and India Leaders at the inauguration of the Pratt & Whitney India Digital Capability Center in Bengaluru, India

The facility will be co-located with Pratt & Whitney's engineering and supply chain operations centers of excellence. The location will also facilitate close collaboration with other RTX businesses and functions in India including Collins Aerospace and RTX Enterprise Services, respectively.

"The expansion of Pratt & Whitney's digital technology presence in Bengaluru will allow us to leverage India's aviation and technology talent and accelerate our digital transformation," said Rahul Dharni, vice president and global chief information officer, Pratt & Whitney.

Pratt & Whitney has begun recruiting its first tranche of employees for the IDCC and is expected to grow to over 300 employees by 2027. The center will focus on delivering multiple digital technology capabilities across various priority areas of Pratt & Whitney's digital transformation. With $40 million already invested in engineering and supply chain operations centers in the past two years, Pratt & Whitney continues to grow its presence in India with this additional multi-million-dollar investment in the IDCC.

Pratt & Whitney's other investments in-country include a state-of-the-art India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and its research and development collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science also in Bengaluru. Pratt & Whitney sourced over $500 million in engineering services in India over the past two decades, to include nearly $55 million in the past 10 years from leading aerospace suppliers in India.

With an Indian workforce of more than 5,000 employees, RTX has one of the largest footprints amongst aerospace and defense firms in India.

