RTX's Raytheon awarded $946 million contract to provide additional Patriot air defense systems to Romania

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $946 million contract to supply Romania with additional Patriot® air and missile defense systems.

The contract includes fire units consisting of radars, control stations and missiles.

"Raytheon is committed to providing Romania with advanced integrated air and missile defense capabilities to protect its citizens and critical infrastructure," said Pete Bata, senior vice president of Global Patriot at Raytheon. "Romania's continued investment in Patriot is a testament to the nation's dedication to ensuring collective security, deterrence, and stability across Europe."

Raytheon continues to partner with local Romanian defense companies as part of its Patriot global supply chain network.

Patriot is the only combat-proven ground-based air and missile defense capability in the world able to defend against advanced long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and the full spectrum of air-breathing threats. Patriot is the foundation of air defense for 19 countries, and the system continues to demonstrate its effectiveness against advanced aerial threats and massive complex raid attacks.

