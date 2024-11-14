RTX's Raytheon awarded U.S. Army contract for wireless power beaming technology

Technology will extend operational reach and counter autonomous systems

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army to work on directed energy wireless power beaming capabilities that will distribute power across the battlefield, simplify logistics, and safeguard locations for U.S. troops.

Work is being conducted as part of a larger effort under the Department of Defense's Operational Energy Strategy. Under the contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will develop advanced wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies to enable a long-range demonstration in line with the needs of U.S. Army manned and unmanned system requirements.

"Wireless power and data can provide enhanced capability in the future manned and unmanned teaming battlespace," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "This is extremely important in highly contested threat environments where operations are challenged."

Wireless power beaming reduces the need for troops to carry additional fuel and batteries, easing their logistics, increasing their operation time, and safeguarding their locations. In addition, wireless power enables energy uniformity in the battlespace allowing ease of capture and delivery of energy to sensor systems without the need for concentrated fuel depots that could be vulnerable.

Raytheon has a long history in wireless power transmission dating back to the 1960s with William Brown pioneering the first demonstration that still holds the record for the highest energy transfer and the longest range independently. In recent years, the company has been focused on developing state of the art technologies to enable wireless power across long ranges and incorporate them in systems of the future.

