RTX's Raytheon awards contract to Spain's Sener for missile production support

Spanish partner to contribute to European GEM-T missile development and production

TUCSON, Ariz., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), has awarded Spanish supplier, Sener, a contract to develop and produce the electro-mechanical control section of the Patriot® GEM-T missile. Sener will directly contribute to missile production in Europe in support of the recently awarded GEM-T contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for a quantity of up to 1,000 missiles for a coalition of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain.

GEM-T, the Patriot Advanced Capability 2 (PAC-2) missile interceptor enhanced for defeating tactical ballistic missiles, is a primary effector for the combat-proven Patriot® air and missile defense system.

"Sener will play a critical role in supporting our expansion of GEM-T missile production capacity in Europe," said Pete Bata, vice president of Global Patriot at Raytheon. "Together with our broad – and growing – network of suppliers in the region, we are moving forward to increase this critical air defense missile inventory in support of NATO and our European Patriot allies."

Sener is a private engineering and technology group with a demonstrated expertise in the design and production of missile actuation and control system technologies. Sener will work with Raytheon's engineering experts to co-develop the critical GEM-T missile control section component, which will then be produced locally at Sener's site in Tres Cantos, Madrid.

"We are delighted to receive Raytheon's trust in this important contract which consolidates Sener's role as an international center of excellence in the design and manufacturing of missile actuation and control systems," said Rafael Orbe, general director of Defense at Sener. "The Spanish defense industry has high technological capacities, and we are proud to put it at the service of Raytheon, our armed forces, and NATO allies."

GEM-T, the Patriot Advanced Capability 2 (PAC-2) missile interceptor enhanced for defeating tactical ballistic missiles, is a primary effector for the combat-proven Patriot air and missile defense system. The world's battle-proven air and missile defense system, Patriot is relied upon by 19 countries - eight European nations, and Ukraine - for defense against cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and enemy drones and aircraft.

