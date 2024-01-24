RTX's Raytheon business awarded $154 million to deliver Commander's Independent Viewer units to the U.S. Army

System upgrades battlefield oversight and target hand-off capabilities to the U.S. Army's Bradley Fighting Vehicle

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced a $154 million award to deliver Commander's Independent Viewer (CIV) systems to the U.S. Army to upgrade the service's Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

CIV is an electro-optical/infrared sight system utilizing second-generation forward-looking infrared (FLIR) cameras and sensors that provide the U.S. Army's Bradley Fighting Vehicle with 360-degree battlefield oversight and targeting capabilities.

"The CIV is a package of multiple systems all working together to increase the survivability and battlefield performance of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle," said Bryan Rosselli, president of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon. "These capabilities -- early threat detection, 360-degree battlefield view, and all-weather performance -- increase a vehicle commander's ability to locate, identify and defeat stationary and moving targets in any condition – day or night."

CIV advances Raytheon's FLIR product family. Raytheon has delivered more than 25,000 second-generation FLIR sensors over the past 20 years and applied the lessons learned from the development and production to the third generation FLIR sensor. The first two generations of Raytheon's FLIR technology have served forces for more than half a century.

Production of the units will take place in McKinney, Texas. The first delivery is expected June 2026.

