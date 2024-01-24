RTX's Raytheon business awarded $154 million to deliver Commander's Independent Viewer units to the U.S. Army

System upgrades battlefield oversight and target hand-off capabilities to the U.S. Army's Bradley Fighting Vehicle

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced a $154 million award to deliver Commander's Independent Viewer (CIV) systems to the U.S. Army to upgrade the service's Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

CIV is an electro-optical/infrared sight system utilizing second-generation forward-looking infrared (FLIR) cameras and sensors that provide the U.S. Army's Bradley Fighting Vehicle with 360-degree battlefield oversight and targeting capabilities.

"The CIV is a package of multiple systems all working together to increase the survivability and battlefield performance of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle," said Bryan Rosselli, president of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon. "These capabilities -- early threat detection, 360-degree battlefield view, and all-weather performance -- increase a vehicle commander's ability to locate, identify and defeat stationary and moving targets in any condition – day or night."

CIV advances Raytheon's FLIR product family. Raytheon has delivered more than 25,000 second-generation FLIR sensors over the past 20 years and applied the lessons learned from the development and production to the third generation FLIR sensor. The first two generations of Raytheon's FLIR technology have served forces for more than half a century.

Production of the units will take place in McKinney, Texas. The first delivery is expected June 2026.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of offensive and defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, offensive and defensive cybersecurity tools, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX

