RTX's Raytheon completes first flight test for new AMRAAM-ER variant

RTX

27 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Successful test showcases increased capabilities of upgraded AMRAAM-ER

ANDOYA, Norway, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, with support from the Norwegian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Armed Forces, successfully completed a flight test of an updated AMRAAM®-Extended Range missile variant from a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS). The successful flight test showcases the increased capabilities of the upgraded AMRAAM-ER.

First flight test for new AMRAAM-ER variant highlights its increased capabilities.
This latest AMRAAM-ER variant is a first-of-its-kind configuration incorporating the guidance section of the AIM-120 C-8. It also incorporates a more robust 10-inch rocket motor from Nammo and a 10-inch Control Actuator System, from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, branded the Norwegian Propulsion Stack, for which the Norwegian MoD has been a collaborative partner.

"Integrating this new technology into the AMRAAM-ER ensures the advanced capabilities of the surface-launched munition for many years to come," said Paul Ferraro, president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon. "Agile software upgrades will continue to advance AMRAAM to stay ahead of evolving threats."  

The testing included a test firing, during which the missile flew a preprogramed flight path to verify safe egress from the NASAMS launcher and missile performance.

The AMRAAM-ER is designed to be integrated with the NASAMS launcher for increased air defense protection, intercepting targets with increased range and altitude of a non-extended range AMRAAM.

NASAMS, a highly adaptable medium-range air defense solution, is jointly developed and produced by Raytheon and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. Drawing on decades of experience, industrial cooperation, and significant investment made by all three parties, this new cooperative arrangement will grow the capabilities of NASAMS to ensure it keeps pace with ever-evolving complex threats.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of offensive and defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, offensive and defensive cybersecurity tools, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Collins Elbit Vision Systems delivers 3,000th F-35 Gen III Helmet Mounted Display System to the Joint Strike Fighter

RTX's Collins Aerospace to provide Air India with avionics hardware

