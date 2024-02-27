RTX's Raytheon completes first flight test for new AMRAAM-ER variant

Successful test showcases increased capabilities of upgraded AMRAAM-ER

ANDOYA, Norway, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, with support from the Norwegian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Armed Forces, successfully completed a flight test of an updated AMRAAM®-Extended Range missile variant from a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS). The successful flight test showcases the increased capabilities of the upgraded AMRAAM-ER.

First flight test for new AMRAAM-ER variant highlights its increased capabilities.

This latest AMRAAM-ER variant is a first-of-its-kind configuration incorporating the guidance section of the AIM-120 C-8. It also incorporates a more robust 10-inch rocket motor from Nammo and a 10-inch Control Actuator System, from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, branded the Norwegian Propulsion Stack, for which the Norwegian MoD has been a collaborative partner.

"Integrating this new technology into the AMRAAM-ER ensures the advanced capabilities of the surface-launched munition for many years to come," said Paul Ferraro, president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon. "Agile software upgrades will continue to advance AMRAAM to stay ahead of evolving threats."

The testing included a test firing, during which the missile flew a preprogramed flight path to verify safe egress from the NASAMS launcher and missile performance.

The AMRAAM-ER is designed to be integrated with the NASAMS launcher for increased air defense protection, intercepting targets with increased range and altitude of a non-extended range AMRAAM.

NASAMS, a highly adaptable medium-range air defense solution, is jointly developed and produced by Raytheon and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. Drawing on decades of experience, industrial cooperation, and significant investment made by all three parties, this new cooperative arrangement will grow the capabilities of NASAMS to ensure it keeps pace with ever-evolving complex threats.

