RTX's Raytheon delivers first PhantomStrike® radar for Korea Aerospace Industries' FA-50 fleet

Next-generation radar provides superior battlespace situational awareness

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has delivered the first PhantomStrike® radar to Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for their FA-50 Light Combat Aircraft fleet.

PhantomStrike is a first-of-its-kind, fully air-cooled, high efficiency Gallium Nitride, fire-control radar that is designed to provide long-range threat detection, tracking and targeting. At nearly half the cost of a typical fire control radar, it delivers superior radar capability due to its faster, more agile digital beam, advanced target detection and resistance to jamming.

"In an increasingly complex and contested battlespace, aircrew need to make informed, split-second decisions to ensure mission success," said Dan Theisen, president of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon. "Delivering the first PhantomStrike system to KAI marks a pivotal step in equipping our customers with the advanced technology needed to maintain a decisive advantage in combat."

PhantomStrike is designed for size, weight, and power constrained platforms that include uncrewed and light-attack aircraft, fighter jets and helicopters. It harnesses the fire control power of a fighter in its lightest form factor ever – weighing nearly half of a modern active electronically scanned array radar.

PhantomStrike is approved to be exported as a Direct Commercial Sale product. This year, Raytheon completed a series of flight tests on its Multi-Program Testbed aircraft, demonstrating air-to-air and air-to-ground performance, and delivered a lab unit for aircraft integration testing in August.

Production of PhantomStrike takes place in Forest, Miss.; Tucson, Ariz.; and Scotland, with support from Raytheon UK.

