RTX's Raytheon doubling global Stinger missile production

European production to boost output and strengthen the transatlantic defense industrial base

ANKARA, Türkiye, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, is working with European companies, including Diehl Defence, to double Stinger® missile production in response to growing global demand.

Working with Raytheon, Diehl Defence will produce the guidance section, a key component of the Stinger missile, and source related subcomponents from across Europe. Raytheon is also working with key Dutch suppliers to produce additional major Stinger assemblies. The final Stinger missile will be assembled, tested and completed in the Netherlands.

"We are laser-focused on doubling our Stinger missile production capacity," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "Expanding Stinger production in Europe strengthens our industrial base and broadens our global network, ensuring our allies have reliable access to this critical air defense capability."

The Stinger missile is a lightweight, combat-proven and self-contained air defense system deployed by ground troops against cruise missiles and aircraft. Stinger is the preferred surface-to-air missile for 24 countries, including 10 NATO members.

"We are proud to work together once again on Stinger, where we previously produced relevant parts of the missile," said Helmut Rauch, Diehl Defence CEO. "Producing the guidance section for new Stinger systems marks another strong chapter of cooperation between Diehl Defence and Raytheon."

The expanded production capacity in Europe will help support future work with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, known as the NSPA, to meet European demand.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

About Diehl Defence

As a reliable partner of the German and international armed forces, Diehl Defence is a leading system house for air defence systems. In addition to systems for ground-based air defence, the product portfolio of the company headquartered in Überlingen (Germany) includes guided missiles for all branches of the armed forces, ammunition for army, air force and navy as well as protection systems. In addition, Diehl Defence develops and produces key components such as infrared modules, fuzes and special batteries. Diehl Defence currently employs more than 6,000 people generating annual sales of over 2.5 billion euros.

Point of contact:

David Voskuhl, Vice President Communications & PR, +49 7551 89-6955, [email protected], www.diehl.com/defence

SOURCE RTX