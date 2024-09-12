RTX's Raytheon, Northrop Grumman successfully test solid rocket motor

Test validates design maturity and performance

ROCKET CENTER, W.Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) have successfully completed a static fire test of an advanced long-range solid rocket motor at the Northrop Grumman Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in West Virginia.

The test demonstrated wired end-burning technology for hypersonic applications and provided data to support digital modeling and simulations that validated the design maturity and performance of the rocket motor. Raytheon's Advanced Technology team and Northrop Grumman leveraged their combined digital engineering expertise to accelerate the design and development in a digital environment using model-based systems engineering.

"This is a major milestone in proving the significant capability of this solid rocket motor," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "By leveraging industry collaboration, we were able to demonstrate that we can produce and meet requirements for challenging long-range fires kill chains."

Raytheon and Northrop Grumman share a long history of collaborating on the development of hypersonic systems. Both are making investments in rocket motor testing to prove design stability and maturity that is necessary to deliver capability to servicemen and women on an accelerated schedule.

"This extremely important test of our wired end-burning technology provides extended range over conventional rocket motors," said Frank DeMauro, vice president, Weapon Systems, Northrop Grumman. "We are excited to rapidly push the boundaries on next-generation propulsion technology and provide our customers with the ability to respond to evolving threats."

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX