RTX's Raytheon selected to streamline production of SPY-6 Transmit/Receive modules

Manufacturing advancements expected to reduce production costs

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded an Office of Naval Research (ONR) Navy ManTech project from Penn State University Applied Research Laboratory's Electronics Manufacturing Center of Excellence to streamline the production of SPY-6 Transmit/Receive (TR) modules. Manufacturing advancements like automation, new material sources and process yield improvements will result in cost-savings for the U.S. Navy across the life cycle of the SPY-6 radar.

"TR modules are a key component in many of the military's critical sensing systems," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "These manufacturing advancements will greatly benefit future capabilities and can be implemented on other U.S. Navy and Department of Defense programs."

SPY-6 is the U.S. Navy's family of radars that performs air and missile defense on several classes of ships. They enable ships to simultaneously detect, track, and discriminate air, surface and ballistic missile targets, providing a 360-degree integrated air and missile defense for ships.

The four variants of SPY-6 use common hardware and software, and their construction is modular – making it more reliable and less expensive to maintain. Manufacturing advancements will further increase performance while reducing overall production costs.

Work on this contract is being conducted in Andover, Massachusetts. New SPY-6 radio frequency TR modules are expected to be delivered in 2026-2027.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX