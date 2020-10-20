Rubbermaid® launches EasyFindLids™ SilverShield® For Antimicrobial Product Protection* To Resist Odor-Causing Bacterial Growth

Using SilverShield® technology, the containers and lids contain small amounts of silver ions to help prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the product surface - and because it's integrated into both the container and lid, it works continuously with 24/7 antimicrobial product protection* that lasts the lifetime of the product. The SilverShield® technology resists bacterial growth that causes food odors and meets FDA guidelines for food contact surfaces.

"At a time when consumers are cooking more at home, we are pleased to offer a new storage solution that not only helps reduce clutter but also keeps food storage containers free of odors," said Kris Malkoski, CEO, Food Business Unit at Newell Brands. "With the introduction of SilverShield® antimicrobial technology, our hope is to provide consumers with peace-of-mind that their meals and their containers can stay protected and fresh longer."

The new antimicrobial containers feature the same modular, space-efficient design as the Rubbermaid EasyFindLids™ collection, which are designed for easy organization and reducing clutter. Lids snap together and to container bases, making it easy to find the right lid for the right container. Additionally, bases nest neatly together when storing.

Rubbermaid EasyFindLids™ SilverShield® for Antimicrobial Product Protection containers are made in the U.S. and BPA-free, microwave-safe on reheat settings, freezer-safe and dishwasher-safe on the top rack.

*Antimicrobial properties are built in to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the product surface. This product does not protect users or others against foodborne bacteria. Always clean and wash this product thoroughly before and after each use.

The new food storage containers are available in a variety of sizes and shapes for different needs, in sets ranging from 24-42 pieces. The products can be purchased at online retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart and on Amazon, starting at $12 MSRP. Further, all well-used plastic and glass food storage products can be recycled through the Rubbermaid and TerraCycle® partnership, when it's time for an upgrade to the latest food storage products from Rubbermaid. For more information, visit www.rubbermaid.com.

About Rubbermaid

Rubbermaid® is a leader in developing innovative, high-quality solutions that help consumers keep their homes in order. Widely recognized and trusted, Rubbermaid designs and markets a full range of organization, storage and cleaning products to keep the home – including closets, garages, kitchens and outdoor spaces – neat and functional, freeing consumers to enjoy life. Rubbermaid (www.rubbermaid.com) is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

