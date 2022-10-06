Rubbermaid Upgrades Weeknight Dinners with New DuraLite™ Bakeware Tuesday Night Cooking Club

New livestream series kicks off October 11 with Katherine Schwarzenegger demonstrating her take on a childhood favorite recipe using the oven-to-table bakeware

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubbermaid Incorporated – a trusted name in food storage and organization and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands – is making Tuesdays the tastiest night of the week by introducing the Tuesday Night Cooking Club, a place where people can learn how to upgrade weeknight dinners with easy and delicious recipes cooked in the brand's new Rubbermaid® DuraLite™ Bakeware, a first-of-its-kind bakeware that lets people safely bake, broil, serve and freeze. The Tuesday Night Cooking Club officially kicks off tonight with a livestream event featuring best-selling author Katherine Schwarzenegger.

All Grown Up: This kitchen sink quiche puts a grown-up twist on childhood favorites and is elevated in flavor and health. Recipe by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger).

"I'm always looking for easy ways to meal plan for my family at the start of the week," said Schwarzenegger. "As a mom and eager learner in the kitchen, it's especially important for me to have easy but delicious meals to make on busy weeknights. That's why I've been loving using Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware, because it's not only super versatile but it's also pretty in the kitchen."

During the livestream, Katherine will cook up her crustless quiche – an elevated version of a family favorite from her childhood, her mom's scrambled eggs, using Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware. She'll swap recipes with co-host Danni Rose , a cookbook author and recipe content creator, who will be making a seafood boil that harkens back to her childhood traditions. The livestream will take place on Katherine's Instagram .

Rubbermaid will host additional Tuesday Night Cooking Club livestreams on Tuesdays from Oct. 18 through Nov. 15 with Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware-inspired recipes from other culinary artists. During the livestreams, the host(s) will share their favorite Tuesday night dinners - mixing it up each week with a different theme like new takes on childhood classics, easy reheat meals, globally inspired cuisine, casserole creations and even recipes to make with the kids. The full Tuesday night livestream schedule is as follows, with all livestreams beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT:

October 11 - Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) and Danni Rose (@thedannirose) : Kitchen Sink Quiche and Oven Seafood Scampi Boil

- Katherine Schwarzenegger and Danni Rose : Kitchen Sink Quiche and Oven Seafood Scampi Boil October 18 - Tom & Rachel Sullivan (@mealssheeats) : Sweet and Savory French Toast Bake

- Tom & Rachel Sullivan : Sweet and Savory French Toast Bake October 25 - Dean Sheremet (@deansheremet) : Biscuit Pot Pie

- Dean Sheremet : Biscuit Pot Pie November 1 - Dzung Lewis (@honeysuckle) : Eggplant Parmesan

- Dzung Lewis : Eggplant Parmesan November 15 - Val R. (@lovelyluckylife) : Easy English Muffin Pizza Casserole

All Tuesday Night Cooking Club recipes can be found on Rubbermaid.com along with accompanying playlists on Spotify inspired by each recipe to enjoy while cooking. Follow Rubbermaid's Instagram channel for more info and for a chance to win a hard copy cookbook featuring all the recipes, plus a set of Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware.

"Our consumers are constantly looking for tools and tips to upgrade their cooking experiences and keep their weeknight meals fresh and exciting," said Kris Malkoski, Business Unit CEO, Home Solutions and Writing at Newell Brands. "To achieve that, they need bakeware that isn't afraid to try new things either. We look forward to sharing how Katherine and our other culinary artist partners use Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware to bring new energy to Tuesday night cooking."

Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware is made with a revolutionary type of glass, designed for high heat tolerance and durability, with broiler- and oven-safe features of up to 550⁰F, which is 100⁰F higher than any glass or ceramic bakeware available today. Further, the dishes are extra lightweight compared to ceramic, break and chip resistant, nestable and microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe for added convenience. Its sleek, elegant design is made for serving straight from the oven and features lids for easy leftover storage.

The Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware line is available at various retailers including Amazon , Target , Walmart , Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's . The bakeware comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and sets for any cooking and baking need – ranging from single 2.5-quart and 1.75-quart dishes, ramekins and an assortment of mixed sets. Prices range from $19.99 for a single piece to $89.99 for a 12-pc set. For more information and to learn more about the DuraLite Difference, visit Rubbermaid.com.

