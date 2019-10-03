Ruben Pedroza joins CRB as Senior Project Manager

"Ruben brings a wealth of experience with him to CRB," Matt Khair, Western region leader, said. "His intimate understanding of the LA and Orange County life science market will be instrumental as we look to continue our growth in both areas."

"After having worked in the life sciences industry for several years and having heard a lot of positive praise about CRB from clients, I am happy to join CRB and be part of a great organization," Pedroza said. "CRB's life sciences teams have successfully delivered facilities that meet our clients' goals and provide industry-leading solutions, and I look forward to being part of the future success of CRB."

CRB has three offices in California: Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,100 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich 35-year history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

Media Contact:

Colleen Scarborough

Phone: 816-880-9800 | colleen.scarborough@crbusa.com

1251 N.W. Briarcliff Parkway, Suite 500, Kansas City, MO 64116

www.crbusa.com

SOURCE CRB

Related Links

http://www.crbusa.com

