Rubicon Bakers Expands into Sweet Gluten-Free Baked Goods with Acquisition of Lucky Spoon Bakery

RICHMOND, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubicon Bakers ("Rubicon") has entered the gluten-free sweet baked goods market with the acquisition of Lucky Spoon Bakery ("Lucky Spoon").

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Lucky Spoon manufactures high-quality, gluten-free sweet bakery goods. Lucky Spoon's products — which include fresh and delicious cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and more — can be found in grocery stores nationwide.

The acquisition reinforces Rubicon Bakers' dedication to meeting the growing needs of consumers with special dietary requirements and specific dietary preferences. The addition of gluten-free offerings will complement Rubicon's already well established and beloved portfolio of clean-label, nut-free, and vegan baked goods.

"We are excited to enter the gluten-free category and build on our expertise in meeting specific dietary needs with delicious, fresh baked goods," said Sebastian Siethoff, CEO of Rubicon Bakers. "This is a valued addition to our portfolio, and we are thrilled to welcome Lucky Spoon and the incredible team who have built this successful brand."

Founder of Lucky Spoon, Pam Schulte, will join the Rubicon Bakers leadership team. "I founded Lucky Spoon to change the way people think about gluten-free food," said Schulte. "Rubicon Bakers is the perfect partner to grow that promise, and I'm so excited to join Rubicon's family of brands."

Cody Peak Advisors acted as financial advisor to Lucky Spoon.

ABOUT RUBICON BAKERS

Rubicon Bakers was founded in 1993 to employ and empower people who have faced systemic barriers to employment, including housing insecurity, incarceration, and substance use disorders. Rubicon Bakers has been a Certified B Corp since 2012, and the brand's artful baked goods are pridefully crafted by people they welcome into a stable, judgment-free environment where they have a chance to help "Bake a Better World". Every product is baked from scratch, finished by hand, and uses honest ingredients. The Rubicon bakery portfolio currently includes three high-quality and scratch-baked brands within the baked goods category: Rubicon Bakers, Just Desserts, and Lucky Spoon.

SOURCE Rubicon Bakers