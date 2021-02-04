Ruby Earns Two Stevie Awards & Named a Top 10 Tech Employer in Oregon, Again

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby.com, the premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for small businesses, rang in February with the company's first Stevie Awards — a Gold and Silver — in addition to being named the fifth largest technology service provider in Oregon and Southwest Washington by the Portland Business Journal.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

Ty Sorensen, Director of Sales Operations for Ruby, received a Gold Stevie for "Sales Operations Professional of the Year," in honor of his work streamlining sales processes and replacing almost every piece of technology in Ruby's sales tech stack. Additionally, Ruby's Learning & Development department received a Silver Stevie award for "Customer Service Training Team of the Year." The team's successful development and implementation of a remote training program in just five short weeks reduced onboarding ramp time by 10% and successfully onboarded more than 175 new hires in under four months.

"Our team amazes me daily with their desire to go above and beyond, and it's wonderful to see those efforts celebrated on an international stage," said Ruby CEO, Kate Winkler. "These operational teams work so furiously behind-the-scenes to ensure other Rubys can easily do their jobs — whether helping new customers experience the value of Ruby or setting new hires up for success — which in turn enables the company as a whole to grow."

And grow Ruby has. In addition to the Stevie Awards, the Portland Business Journal recently listed Ruby as the fifth largest technology employer in Oregon and Southwest Washington, moving up one slot from 2020. At 455 local employees, Ruby surpassed other recognizable Portland tech companies, including Smarsh, Puppet, and Viewpoint. Ruby currently employs more than 650 people across the United States and has been listed among Oregon's fastest growing companies for a record 13 years in a row.

Customers in today's on-demand economy expect quick answers and personalized service. At Ruby®, we provide small businesses with the services, products, and analytics they need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences. Trusted by more than 13,000 business owners, our US-based, live virtual receptionists and chat specialists create meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology—building trust, fostering loyalty, and helping win new business 24/7, 365-days a year. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has gained national recognition as a Fortune Magazine Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, PEOPLE Companies that Care, and repeat Great Places to Work rankings year after year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829.

