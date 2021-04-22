Ruby Love Secures Investment, Led by SteelSky Ventures

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby Love, a Long Island, New York-based period apparel company, has recently closed a round of funding led by the prominent women's health fund SteelSky Ventures. Base10 also participated in the financing. The company had previously secured a $15 million Series A deal and has now added additional funding to grow its line of period underwear, swimsuits, loungewear, and active gear. The line of sustainable period wear expands the menstrual product category, currently dominated by disposable pads and tampons.

Three women wearing the two different styles of Ruby Love period underwear.

"As women's health investors, we have the unique opportunity to foster new category creation. Given the historical lack of investment in women's healthcare, innovation has lagged and, as such, the category is still nascent. We are making big bets on the innovators and innovations in this space.

"Ruby Love is at the forefront of innovation in menstrual care and we are honored and excited to join Crystal on this journey," says SteelSky Founding Partner Maria Velissaris.

Ruby Love was founded by Crystal Etienne in 2015 and is a period apparel company rooted in the belief that periods should never stop women from doing, being, and going. Crystal developed a smart, intuitive technology that offers maximum absorption and protection against leaks and stains. The technology features a proprietary dri-tech mesh and built-in absorbent organic cotton liner. All of the products can be worn with or without a tampon or menstrual cup and are machine-washable.

"We are proud that Ruby Love has created a line of products to discreetly, comfortably, and conveniently solve a critical challenge for women and open the communication to a better feminine hygiene experience. As we thought about the next phase of our growth, finding the right partner was key. The SteelSky team is dedicated and active in women's health and was the perfect fit," says Etienne.

Ruby Love sales have tripled in growth over the last three years and it continues to gain momentum as the category generates greater awareness from new market entrants. The company currently sells through its website and will use the funds to expand into brick-and-mortar retail stores and other online channels.

SteelSky Ventures

SteelSky Ventures is a female-led venture capital fund investing in companies that improve access, care, and outcomes in women's healthcare. The fund invests across the spectrum of women's health indications and in technology infrastructure that supports new and innovative care delivery models. For more information about SteelSky Ventures, visit https://steelskyventures.com.

Ruby Love

Ruby Love is a period apparel company. The collection includes period underwear, swimwear, loungewear, and activewear and all use a proprietary dri-tech mesh technology to absorb 2.5 tampons' worth of flow — with no additional protection (like a pad or tampon) required. For more information about Ruby Love, visit https://www.rubylove.com.

