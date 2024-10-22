RudderStack Recognized as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

RudderStack enables joint customers to build leading solutions on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud that help turn customer data into competitive advantage.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RudderStack today announced that it has been recognized as a Customer Data Platform "one to watch" in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity executed and launched by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

The third annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, tools, and platforms used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers and advertisers can leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to serve existing customers and convert valuable prospects. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of approximately 9,800 customers as of April 2024, and identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks to capitalize on AI. The extensive report highlights three core factors throughout the industry that mark a significant departure from the martech ecosystem highlighted in the inaugural report in 2022, creating a new normal where AI, data gravity, and privacy are intertwined.

The report offers details on how this paradigm shift is giving rise to new trends in the marketing landscape, from truly data-empowered marketers to innovative measurement techniques for marketing effectiveness. The categories include:

Marketing and Advertising Tools & Platforms

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment & Hygiene

Identity & Onboarding

Customer Data Platforms

Marketing & Customer Engagement

Programmatic Solutions

Measurement & Optimization

Data Tools & Platforms

Integration & Modeling

Consent Management

Business Intelligence

The report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting AI Data Cloud partners, and recognizes their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner technology providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"RudderStack's impressive performance and creative strategies with Snowflake have positioned them as a standout in the One to Watch category, thanks to their proven customer success and forward-thinking approach to meeting marketers' changing demands," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "We are excited to see their ongoing growth in enabling our shared customers to harness the power of data and leverage AI to revolutionize their data strategies, shaping the future of the martech landscape."

"We're proud to be recognized in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report for the third year in a row," said Soumyadeb Mitra, Founder and CEO at RudderStack. "We believe powerful marketing is built on top of a solid data foundation. We continue to see our customers win by collecting clean, comprehensive data, unifying it in Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to produce a Customer 360, and activating their Snowflake data to drive more effective marketing. RudderStack's solutions for data collection, unification, and activation combined with Snowflake's powerful, flexible platform give marketers the edge they need to deliver in today's competitive environment."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity.

RudderStack, the AI Data Cloud Native CDP, is the only customer data platform built from the ground up for data teams. We help companies turn customer data into competitive advantage. With RudderStack, data teams can eliminate expensive data wrangling to focus on work that drives revenue. RudderStack collects behavioral data across the entire customer journey, unifies it in the data cloud with other customer data to produce comprehensive customer profiles, and makes a customer 360 available for downstream activation in real-time. Its flexible architecture provides ultimate optionality, allowing companies to get more from their existing data cloud investment and eliminating lock-in so teams can scale with agility. Using RudderStack, leading companies like Wyze, Kajabi, and Athletic Greens deliver powerful customer experiences on a solid data foundation. Learn more about the AI Data Cloud Native CDP at RudderStack.com.

