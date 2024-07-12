NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn, was named as an honoree on the 2024 Campaign US 40 Over 40 list today.

Campaign US has been recognizing outstanding creativity across the advertising, marketing, media, technology, and communications industries for many years. The Campaign US 40 over 40 Awards celebrates the highest level of senior talent who have built lasting and meaningful careers. This year's list features honorees across various sectors and industries who are agency builders, leaders, marketers, and equity champions.

Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden Named as Campaign US 40 Over 40 Honoree

Kathy's forward-thinking mindset fosters a company culture of curiosity and experimentation among employees. As a result, Ruder Finn is known for driving cutting-edge innovation and positive social change for clients. Partnering with clients, Kathy shapes signature global initiatives that foster health equity, democratize tech innovation, and keep clients focused on "What's Next" to stay ahead of the curve within their respective industries.

Under Kathy's leadership, Ruder Finn has established itself as a leading integrated marketing and communications consultancy. An industry-low turnover rate of 13% in 2023 and inclusion on multiple Best Places to Work lists including PRWeek, PRovoke, and Inc. speak to the agency's strong workforce culture.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

SOURCE Ruder Finn