PRWeek Names Ruder Finn a Best Place to Work For Third Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, has been named as one of PRWeek's 2025 Best Places to Work, achieving this recognition for the third consecutive year. For over a decade, PRWeek's Best Places to Work has celebrated top agencies with outstanding and innovative workplaces across the country.

Ruder Finn was ranked as one of the top four agencies in the "Large Agencies" category. PRWeek recognized Ruder Finn's future-focused culture as a winning attribute, citing a dedication to innovation and growth within the agency.

"At Ruder Finn, our people are our competitive edge. Our culture of curiosity and collective spirit of innovation fuel the groundbreaking work we do every day as we are continuously upskilling our teams to keep them at the forefront of what's next," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "We're honored by this recognition from PRWeek especially as it is in response to all the incredible feedback of our staff who are crucial to Ruder Finn's growth and success."

Each year, PRWeek asks nominated organizations to distribute surveys to employees and evaluates the responses. Employees expressed that at Ruder Finn, "free from holding company red tape, we move quickly, think big, and focus on what matters most: great work and great clients." Staff also reported that "Ruder Finn has set the bar in training for the skills that are critical to succeed now, including AI mastery."

Organizations are assessed on topics such as employee well-being, internal development, purpose-driven initiatives, and exceptional leadership.

