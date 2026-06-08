RUDER FINN EXPANDS ITS ENERGY, UTILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE PRACTICE WITH A FOCUS ON NEXT-GENERATION ENERGY SOLUTIONS

"Energy, utility and infrastructure companies are navigating a defining moment, as rising demand, new technologies and complex public expectations are shaping how major projects move forward," said Monica Marshall, head of Ruder Finn's Washington, D.C. office. "Communications that explain the value and benefits, address concerns and engage stakeholders are critical to building the support needed for adoption."

To put that challenge into sharper focus, Ruder Finn conducted proprietary research examining how Americans view nuclear in the United States. The study was designed to identify the public perceptions, concerns and information gaps that could shape support for nuclear energy as companies work to bring next-generation energy solutions to market.

Building Confidence in America's Nuclear Future found that despite renewed optimism around nuclear energy, uncertainty and distrust remain. It also revealed a significant opportunity for industry: clear, science-backed information about nuclear' s safety record and its potential to lower costs and carbon emissions can help turn hesitation into support. https://ruderfinn.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Building-Confidence-in-Americas-Nuclear-Future.pdf

The research points to a communications challenge that is especially acute in nuclear, where apprehension around safety, waste, and community impact can impact acceptance long before projects move forward.

"The findings show that Americans are not closed off to nuclear; they are looking for credible information, transparency, and confidence that safety and waste concerns are being pro-actively addressed," said Patrick Hefflinger, GVP, Public Affairs at Ruder Finn. "For companies working to advance nuclear and other emerging energy solutions, public engagement cannot begin after a project is announced; it must be built early, grounded in fact, and sustained over time."

Study highlights include:

Nearly half of respondents lack confidence in America's future energy affordability and reliability.

Roughly one in three Americans remain undecided about emerging nuclear technologies like small modular reactors and microreactors, highlighting a major opportunity for education and engagement.

Americans are more uncertain about newer nuclear technologies than traditional nuclear power plants.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans are concerned about nuclear waste, but education significantly shifts perceptions: after learning about the U.S. nuclear industry's strong waste safety record, 56% said they became more comfortable. .

Even among those initially concerned about nuclear waste, a majority said they became more supportive after learning waste has been safely stored for decades without major leaks or health impacts.

The study also found that energy companies may already have their most effective messengers in-house: scientists and engineers were by far the most trusted sources of information on nuclear energy. Younger generations were more open to nuclear energy, suggesting that past narratives around nuclear are beginning to fade. Together, the findings point to a critical moment for the industry. As companies work to meet rising energy demand through nuclear and other advanced energy solutions, success will depend not only on technical innovation, but on their ability to communicate clearly, engage communities early, and build lasting public confidence.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Health Transformation, Technology Acceleration, Brand Experience, Stakeholder Relations, and Workplace of the Future—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, ERA Communications, Big Sky Communications, Missouri Creative, and The Equity Group. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Ruder Finn