Steve Cody Elected to the Museum of Public Relations Board of Trustees

Election Recognizes Decades of Leadership and Commitment to Advancing the Communications Profession

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Cody, Founder of Peppercomm and Senior Advisor at Ruder Finn, has been elected to the Museum of Public Relations' Board of Trustees. The PR Museum is the world's only museum dedicated to the profession.

Steve Cody, PR Museum Board of Trustees

In this role, Steve will support the Museum's mission to make the profession's history more accessible and meaningful to PR students and industry professionals worldwide. With its collection of five thousand artifacts, including those of industry founders David Finn, Edward Bernays and Arthur Page, the Museum provides free visits and lectures to hundreds of students and professionals each year. It also publishes educational materials, conducts oral histories, builds historic AI personas, and conducts many other activities to "bring PR history to life" for the industry's students and professionals.

Steve is the Founder of Peppercomm, a Ruder Finn company, where he has built an agency recognized for challenging traditional communications models by putting humanity and humor at the center of its work. In his position at Ruder Finn, he continues to advise leaders on reputation, executive visibility, and growth strategies through periods of transformation. Cody's election reflects a career defined by entrepreneurial leadership, strategic communications counsel, and a longstanding commitment to advancing the public relations profession.

"I'm honored to join the Museum of Public Relations Board of Trustees at a time when our profession is evolving so quickly," said Steve Cody, Founder of Peppercomm and Senior Advisor at Ruder Finn. "Understanding where we've been is essential to knowing where we're headed. The Museum plays an important role in preserving the stories, ideas and people that have shaped public relations, and I look forward to helping ensure those lessons continue to inspire and inform the next generation of communicators."

"The Museum is delighted to welcome Steve to its Board of Trustees," said Shelley Spector, founder and CEO. "Steve is recognized as one of the industry's most respected and beloved leaders, someone who deeply appreciates the impact that PR's history has played on modern-day practice. We expect that Steve will make extremely meaningful contributions to the Museum in the years ahead."

The PR Museum services both professional and educational communities around the world.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Health Transformation, Technology Acceleration, Brand Experience, Stakeholder Relations, and Workplace of the Future—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, ERA Communications, Big Sky Communications, Missouri Creative, and The Equity Group. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

SOURCE Ruder Finn