Ruder Finn Group Honored With 7 2024 Bulldog PR Awards

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulldog Reporter announced the winners of the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions by individuals and agencies within the public relations and communications industry. Ruder Finn is honored to be recognized in the following categories:

PR Star Under 40: Brianna Rabe – Ruder Finn [Bronze]

– Best Integration of Traditional and New Media: Ruder Finn and Sanofi - Launching The 1 Pledge Movement [Gold]

and Sanofi - Launching The 1 Pledge Movement Best Use of Personality/Celebrity: Ruder Finn and Sanofi- Launching The 1 Pledge Movement [Gold]

and Sanofi- Launching The 1 Pledge Movement Best Media Relations Campaign: Ruder Finn and Sanofi- Launching The 1 Pledge Movement [Silver]

and Sanofi- Launching The 1 Pledge Movement Best Use of Influencers: Ruder Finn and Sanofi - Launching The 1 Pledge Movement [Silver]

and Sanofi - Launching The 1 Pledge Movement Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt: Ruder Finn and Sanofi - Launching The 1 Pledge Movement [Bronze]

and Sanofi - Launching The 1 Pledge Movement Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt: Peppercomm - Japanese Green Tea [Silver]

Peppercomm - Japanese Green Tea Best Food & Beverages Campaign: Peppercomm - Dole Whip Day [Silver]

The full list of the 2024 Bulldog Award winners can be found here: 2024 Bulldog PR Awards

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Atteline, Pandan Social and RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

