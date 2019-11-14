Ruder Finn Grows Tech Sector Expertise with Hire of Seattle EVP Travis Murdock

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, a leading global independent agency, announced today that Travis Murdock has joined as Executive Vice President in its Technology and Innovation Practice. Murdock's appointment expands the company's technology expertise and capabilities, further integrating communications with marketing and lead generation.

Murdock brings 20+ years of agency and in-house technology marketing and communications experience, including sixteen years working in Silicon Valley. He is the past president of PRSA Silicon Valley, and his work spans the full range of consumer and enterprise technologies with a focus on analytics and digital marketing.

"Technology is a hallmark of our agency," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "Travis's extensive experience is relevant not only to our tech clients, but to every company looking to push the boundaries of digital transformation and engage with out-of-the-box thinkers and disrupters to leapfrog innovation."

Ruder Finn West is home to the company's Global Technology and Innovation Practice, based in San Francisco, California and led by practice head Robin Kim, with multiple industry awards and a number of industry firsts. Its tech client base spans fortune 500 multinationals and high-growth startups seeking success at critical stages in their transformation and change.

"The Pacific Northwest is a center of tech excellence for both startups and multinationals," said Kim. "With Travis leading our Seattle presence, Ruder Finn reinforces its unique value proposition and operating model within an increasingly globalized technology industry."

"Important business trends, such as the rise of sales and marketing automation, the shift to influencer-driven buying, and the convergence of corporate and brand reputation, require a fully integrated and digital go-to-market plan from the modern CMO. Those accelerating demands map closely to my career growing marketing and agency teams who are focused on innovative, agile, and growth marketing campaigns," said Murdock. "I'm thrilled to join Ruder Finn's global team to build upon the firm's strong track record in growing its clients' business through award-winning leaders and campaigns."

Prior to joining Ruder Finn, Murdock served as the global head of marketing for Xinova, a market network of over 12,000 innovators, where he oversaw product and digital marketing, corporate communications, public relations, analyst relations and user acquisition. Through his work with TechStars and Endeavor, he has also served as a strategic advisor to multiple tech startups. His agency experience includes eight years as a senior vice president of Edelman's Silicon Valley office.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn, Inc. is one of the world's largest independent global communications agencies with dual headquarters in the United States and China. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn serves the global and local communication needs of over 250 corporations, governments, not-for-profit organizations and start-ups. The agency, focused on shaping conversations underpinned by analytics and award-winning creative, is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation & Transformation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connections.

RFX, the agency's full-service digital practice, shapes conversations through multimedia content and experiences via targeted campaigns across IRL, digital and social.

The RF TechLab maintains an active network of emerging tech partners for experimentation and ideation, while incubating new apps, skills and tools across emerging technologies in AI, VoiceTech and VR/AR.

For more information, visit

www.ruderfinn.com.

