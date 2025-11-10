Ruder Finn Introduces rf.StoryLab, a Creative Incubator to Unlock the Potential of AI-Driven Storytelling

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global integrated communications agencies, today announced the launch of rf.StoryLab, a creative incubator designed to power and elevate AI storytelling capabilities at scale. rf.StoryLab merges cutting-edge generative tools with human-powered creative vision, moving beyond automation to produce stories at unprecedented speed that are richer, more personal, and previously impossible.

rf.StoryLab brings to life key offerings including synthetic media across audio, video, and design, digital twins, scalable content generation for precision targeting, and custom GPTs. Born at the intersection of Ruder Finn's three AI Catalyst Engines—rf.TechLab, rf.Studio53, and rf.Digital—rf.StoryLab redefines how human creativity and digital innovation intersect by integrating deep data insights with emotionally resonant stories. The new offering will be co-led by Zach Russo, Head of rf.Studio53, and Tejas Totade, Head of AI and CTO at Ruder Finn.

"Technology is evolving every day, the best results often come from leveraging a combination of platforms. We're harnessing years of collective storytelling and technical expertise across rf.Studio53 and rf.TechLab to deliver solutions that were previously unimaginable," said Zach Russo, Head of rf.Studio53 at Ruder Finn. "What we're finding is that this content — and the experiences it enables — can actually be more memorable, more engaging, and even more human than their old-media predecessors."

"In an era defined by rapid advancements in AI technologies and platforms, rf.StoryLab is dedicated to leveraging the latest in generative models, natural language processing, and synthetic media to engineer emotionally resonant, brand-aligned narratives at scale, and pioneer what's next in AI-powered creative," said Tejas Totade, Head of AI and CTO at Ruder Finn. "From interactive life-like avatars to audio deep dives and AI-generated films, rf.StoryLab is testing the limits of what's possible - and finding what's next."

rf.StoryLab has already delivered breakthrough projects for clients ranging from AMD to ImmunityBio, Ocular Therapeutix and The California Endowment.

For Ruder Finn client AMD, rf.StoryLab developed "Void Run," an AI-generated sci-fi film and a series of AI-powered audiograms that served as an expression of AMD's commitment to open-source innovation. "We set out to tell a story of possibility—driven by the belief that the future belongs to those who dare to build it openly," said Bryan Madden, Global Head of Software and Sovereign AI Marketing at AMD. "Void Run was crafted by people with AI as our instrument—writers, artists, and editors working hand-in-hand with generative tools to push what's possible. That's the spirit behind AMD's ROCm open software and leadership AI compute platforms: empowering courageous developers who are expanding the frontiers of AI innovation. With rf.StoryLab's creative partnership, we brought that mission to life—showing how human imagination and open technology amplify each other."

rf.StoryLab also partnered with Ruder Finn client ImmunityBio to launch a first-of-its-kind AI activation enabling real-time conversations with patient digital twins built from anonymized personas derived from clinical trial data. "Harnessing the power of rf.StoryLab enabled us to elevate patient voices using AI-generated avatars to overcome the private nature of the industry," said Sarah Singleton, CCO at ImmunityBio. "These digital twins were crafted to protect the anonymity of patients while sharing their stories and allowing for rich, humanizing engagement."

rf.Studio53 was launched in 2023 to offer expertise across all creative mediums and platforms, combining imagination and data to drive a new era of AI-powered creative. Launched in 2018, rf.TechLab fuels the development of Ruder Finn's proprietary solutions that help brands leverage the latest cutting-edge advancements in data science, modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to solve complex business challenges.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Consumer Brand, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, RF Bloom, and Big Sky Communications. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

