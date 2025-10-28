Ruder Finn Appoints Rachel Spielman as Chief Strategy & Change Officer, North America

The appointment reflects Ruder Finn's commitment to strategic growth, innovation, and independence

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's leading independent communications and integrated marketing firms, today announced the promotion of Rachel Spielman to Chief Strategy & Change Officer, North America. In this newly established role, Spielman will lead initiatives to strengthen the agency's strategic growth, foster deeper integration across practices, and help guide Ruder Finn's innovation agenda in a fast-changing marketing and communications environment.

Rachel Spielman, Chief Strategy & Change Officer, North America

As Chief Strategy & Change Officer, Spielman will partner with senior agency leaders to develop transformational programs—identifying growth catalysts and positioning Ruder Finn as an employer where innovation, creativity, a tech-forward approach, and a what's next mindset flourish. She will also help bolster global connectivity across markets, ensuring that the agency's cross-border efforts are seamless and strategic.

"I'm very excited about this role and helping Ruder Finn not only continuing to adapt to change but being a force anticipating and guiding change in the marketplace," said Spielman. "I hope to help unlock new opportunities, deepen integration across teams, and foster a culture where our people continue to grow, connect, and thrive."

"This is an important moment for Ruder Finn," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO. "Rachel's new appointment offers us a more tangible rallying cry to explore and identify fresh paths for growth. She will play a key role in strengthening collaboration, strategic cohesion, and future-readiness across the agency."

"Rachel embodies Ruder Finn's commitment to independence and our insatiable appetite for what's next," said Michael Schubert, Chief Innovation Officer. "Rachel has long been a force in shaping Ruder Finn's culture and position in the marketplace and her leadership will help us continue to shape the future on our own terms."

Spielman brings to this role deep roots in both the agency and the industry. Early in her career, she worked in television news, gaining firsthand experience in storytelling. At Ruder Finn, she founded and led the agency's first corporate practice, driving its expansion and influence across sectors. She has most recently led the agency's US marketing team, overseeing culture, reputation and external engagement. A third-generation member of the Finn family, she combines respect for the agency's heritage with an enthusiasm to support its future.

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Consumer Brand, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, RF Bloom, and Big Sky Communications. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

