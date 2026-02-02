Ruder Finn Launches AI Accelerator to Power New Tech-First Agency Operating Model

88% of Ruder Finn's core U.S. account work integrates custom AI solutions, anticipated to reach 95% by Q3

Move will reshape recruitment, training, and client programming across the agency

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence becomes integral to how brands, marketing, and influence are created and managed, Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, is continuing to lead the industry, making AI a core competency and growth engine with the launch of its new AI Accelerator.

Ruder Finn's AI Accelerator

Ruder Finn's AI Accelerator actualizes a new operating model that moves AI from fragmented use cases into scalable, revenue-impacting tools and capabilities embedded across client work, agency workflows, and talent recruitment and development. The move reflects the agency's view that technology is no longer a support function in communications, but a central driver of how work is delivered and value is created.

"As an independent agency, we have the freedom to be decisive, nimble, and advance at the speed of change," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "The real differentiator today is no longer access to AI tools, it's whether organizations can apply and operationalize AI in ways that consistently and meaningfully improve outcomes. Rather than treating AI as something separate or supplemental, Ruder Finn's AI Accelerator is about embedding AI into the fabric of our work, so it complements human creativity and enhances client impact at every stage."

Ruder Finn's rf.TechLab and team of 20+ engineers and technologists explore new concepts, incubate emerging technologies in the agency, and have already developed a range of custom AI tools across GEO, micro-influencer mapping and activation, next-gen custom GPT agents, and synthetic media. These tools have been integrated in 88% of Ruder Finn's core U.S. client accounts across major tech, big pharma, leading financial services, and retail and durable consumer goods. By further developing, customizing, and democratizing these tools, and bringing to life a pipeline of new product innovations on the horizon, Ruder Finn's AI Accelerator will turn this organic momentum into the core operating standard for the agency.

The AI Accelerator will:

Productize advanced tools by turning AI innovations into scalable client-facing solutions, including: Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)-based retrieval systems that enhance relevance, accuracy, and usability; semantic search; agentic workflows; domain-aware copilots; and decision-support applications.

Establish a dedicated model for operationalizing AI workflows, scaling proven AI concepts into client-facing services and training programs, and setting shared standards for how they are rolled out and used across the agency.

workflows, scaling proven AI concepts into client-facing services and training programs, and setting shared standards for how they are rolled out and used across the agency. Develop the next generation of AI-native talent, welcoming the first class of AI Accelerator Trainees (ATs) in Spring 2026 and launching a new AI-focused track within the agency's Executive Trainee (ET) program dedicated. The AI Accelerator will play a central role in reshaping talent and training at the agency, and these programs are designed to build AI-native expertise across disciplines.

According to Tejas Totade, CTO of Ruder Finn, the Accelerator formalizes a shift already underway. "Growing AI adoption has exposed the limitations of fragmented, ad-hoc use cases. The Accelerator provides a disciplined development pipeline to move AI initiatives from origination to production, enabling rigorous testing, governance, and scale. By internalizing solution development, we ensure our AI investments are strategic, reusable, and directly linked to business performance. This positions us not as consumers of emerging tools, but as creators of AI solutions purpose-built for our employees and clients."

As an independent agency, Ruder Finn can move quickly and decisively, developing and deploying AI solutions without the constraints of holding company structures or third-party mandates. That independence allows the agency to focus on what works best for teams and clients and adapt tools and solutions as needs and technologies evolve. The launch of the AI Accelerator marks a significant step in Ruder Finn's evolution as a technology-driven integrated marketing and communications agency, while preserving the human insight, creativity, and relationships at the core of communications.

